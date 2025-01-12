https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/russias-place-in-the-race-for-rare-earths-1121416634.html

Russia's Place in the Race for Rare Earths

Russia's Place in the Race for Rare Earths

Sputnik International

Resource-wise, Russia has been endowed with the entire Periodic Table of Elements. Amid the growing global competition for strategic tech minerals, here are the opportunities and challenges facing Russia if it were to seek rare earths superpower status.

2025-01-12T17:37+0000

2025-01-12T17:37+0000

2025-01-12T17:41+0000

economy

business

russia

china

rosatom

federal subsoil resources management agency

ministry of industry and trade

mining

minerals

resources

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115728170_0:210:2897:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_476d4905c206b0b444e1a6d414328633.jpg

The full extent of Russia’s rare earths reserves has yet to be discovered, with wide swathes of mineral-rich Siberia still unexplored, and the State Geological Agency finding dozens of new strategic mineral deposits each year.In 2024, the Federal Subsoil Resources Management Agency (Rosnedr) estimated that Russia has up to 28.7 million tons of rare earths, including 18 major deposits, second only to China (44 million tons) and accounting for over 20% of the world’s 130 million ton stockpile.Today, Russia’s share of global rare earths output is miniscule – less than 1%; processing is practically nil. Therefore, “serious potential” exists in the field, Rosnedr says.Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade expects rare earths production and consumption to more than double in 2030, in accordance with a state-backed strategy to achieve critical mineral self-sufficiency.Challenges and OpportunitiesWith the global rare earths market expected to more than double in value to nearly $11 billion by 2030, Russian firms engaged in mining, like national giants Rosatom, Rostec, Norilsk Nickel, Gazprom, as well as regional companies, have an opportunity to get a share of the profits on export markets.Rosatom is the leader in the Russian rare earths sector. Its production is expected to reach 2,700 tons in 2025, and 7,500 tons by 2030. Until recently, Rosatom-owned Solikamsk Magnesium Plant in Perm, built in the 1930s, accounted for nearly 100% of Russia’s rare earths output.Other major fields containing rare and strategic minerals include the Tomtorskoye deposit in Yakutia, discovered in 1977 and endowed with some of 3.2 million tons of oxides, and the Kolmozerskoye deposit in Murmansk region, found in the 1950s and containing up to 844,000 tons of lithium oxide and other ores.Additional sites where major concentrations of minerals are present include the Zashikhinskoye mining site, the untapped Kovytka gas field, and the Yaraktinskoye oil field, all in Irkutsk, the Polmostundrovskoye lithium deposit in Murmansk, the Zavitinskoye deposit in Transbaikal, the Tyrnyauz mining project in Kabardino-Balkaria, the Kongor-Chrome project in Yamalia, and the Saranovskoye deposit in Perm.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/mineral-wars-global-conflicts-fueled-by-competition-for-rare-resources-1121407138.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250110/battle-for-tech-metals-what-are-17-rare-earth-elements-and-what-are-they-used-for-1121400309.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/zinc-price-swings-offer-taste-of-us-tariff-at-any-cost-gamble-targeting-china-1121068647.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what rare earths does russia have, where are russia's rare earths, is russia a rare earths power, who has rare earths