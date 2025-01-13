https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/blinken-exploited-bidens-senility-and-brought-us-to-brink-of-nuclear-war--scott-ritter-1121418995.html

Blinken Exploited Biden’s Senility and Brought US to Brink of Nuclear War – Scott Ritter

Blinken Exploited Biden's Senility and Brought US to Brink of Nuclear War – Scott Ritter

Scott Ritter pointed out that Antony Blinken has facilitated the Ukraine conflict because "peace with Russia was never an option, only war."

Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is "a war criminal in every sense of the word," former American Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter wrote on X, commenting on Blinken’s video, in which he praised the Biden administration’s work."You took advantage of a mentally diminished president to take our nation to the brink of nuclear war with Russia, violating the Constitution's due process," the ex-intelligence officer wrote, referring to the outgoing US President Joe Biden.Blinken earlier told the New York Times that when it comes to the Biden administration, there’s allegedly "a very strong record of achievement, historic in many ways."These claims are clearly out of sync with Biden’s plummeting approval rating, which hit a new low in December, when just 34% of respondents ok'd his job as POTUS, according to a Marquette Law School national poll.

