Six Ukrainian Border Guards Surrendered to Russia on Christmas Eve – Source

A group of six employees of Ukraine's State Border Service surrendered to Russia on Christmas Eve, a source in the Russian security agencies told Sputnik.

"Ukrainian border guards surrendered on the border with the Belgorod region in the Kharkov vicinity. They made the right choice and survived," the source said. According to the source, those surrendered are Warrant Officer Yaroslav Shevelyuk (call sign "Sheva," born in 1978, border service inspector of the highest category); Sgt. Ruslan Zadorozhny (call sign "Bizon," born in 2001, border service inspector of the 3rd category); Sgt. Alexander Bychko (call sign "Medved," born in 2001, border service inspector of the 2nd category); Cpl. Sergei Greku (call sign "Ded," born in 1974, border service inspector of the 3rd category); Pvt. Ivan Kuts (call sign "Kuts," born in 1996, border service inspector of the 2nd category); Pvt. Koval (Kuznets) Oleg Ivanovich (call sign "Buben," born in 1980, border service inspector of the 2nd category).

