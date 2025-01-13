https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-attacks-russian-turkstream-compressor-station-using-uavs--1121419257.html

Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs

Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs

Sputnik International

TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Black Sea and connects Russia and Turkiye.

2025-01-13T08:06+0000

2025-01-13T08:06+0000

2025-01-13T08:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

turkstream

ukraine

drones

gas supplies

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121419474_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfcd269910d5a37f810a27194ae8e8b4.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Russian air defense units shot down all the drones, the ministry said, adding that a downed Ukrainian drone slightly damaged the equipment of a compressor station in Krasnodar Territory, there were no casualties. "The consequences of falling fragments were promptly eliminated by Gazprom's emergency response teams, and the equipment was restored... The compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in normal mode. There have been no disruptions," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221213/turkstream-gas-pipeline-working-at-full-capacity-turkish-energy-minister-1105413121.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the turkstream natural gas pipeline, ukrainian drones, the kiev regime, gazprom's emergency response teams, gas supplies