https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-attacks-russian-turkstream-compressor-station-using-uavs--1121419257.html
Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs
Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs
Sputnik International
TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Black Sea and connects Russia and Turkiye.
2025-01-13T08:06+0000
2025-01-13T08:06+0000
2025-01-13T08:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
turkstream
ukraine
drones
gas supplies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121419474_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfcd269910d5a37f810a27194ae8e8b4.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Russian air defense units shot down all the drones, the ministry said, adding that a downed Ukrainian drone slightly damaged the equipment of a compressor station in Krasnodar Territory, there were no casualties. "The consequences of falling fragments were promptly eliminated by Gazprom's emergency response teams, and the equipment was restored... The compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in normal mode. There have been no disruptions," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221213/turkstream-gas-pipeline-working-at-full-capacity-turkish-energy-minister-1105413121.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0d/1121419474_302:0:3033:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b325c6cf8de6f7338dbe4e2bc695c15.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the turkstream natural gas pipeline, ukrainian drones, the kiev regime, gazprom's emergency response teams, gas supplies
the turkstream natural gas pipeline, ukrainian drones, the kiev regime, gazprom's emergency response teams, gas supplies
Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs
08:06 GMT 13.01.2025 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 13.01.2025)
TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Black Sea and connects Russia and Turkiye.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime, in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, attempted an attack using nine aircraft-type UAVs on the infrastructure of the Russian compressor station in the village of Gai-Kodzor (Krasnodar Territory), which supplies gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline," the statement read.
13 December 2022, 08:23 GMT
Russian air defense units shot down all the drones, the ministry said, adding that a downed Ukrainian drone slightly damaged the equipment of a compressor station in Krasnodar Territory, there were no casualties.
"The consequences of falling fragments were promptly eliminated by Gazprom's emergency response teams, and the equipment was restored... The compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in normal mode. There have been no disruptions," the ministry added.