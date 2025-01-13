International
Ukraine Attacks Russian TurkStream Compressor Station Using UAVs
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
TurkStream is a natural gas pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Black Sea and connects Russia and Turkiye.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday. Russian air defense units shot down all the drones, the ministry said, adding that a downed Ukrainian drone slightly damaged the equipment of a compressor station in Krasnodar Territory, there were no casualties. "The consequences of falling fragments were promptly eliminated by Gazprom's emergency response teams, and the equipment was restored... The compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in normal mode. There have been no disruptions," the ministry added.
08:06 GMT 13.01.2025 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 13.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine attempted to attack a TurkStream compressor station near Russia's Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory with the help of nine drones in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On January 11, 2025, the Kiev regime, in order to stop gas supplies to European countries, attempted an attack using nine aircraft-type UAVs on the infrastructure of the Russian compressor station in the village of Gai-Kodzor (Krasnodar Territory), which supplies gas through the Turkish Stream pipeline," the statement read.
A worker carries out a routine check at a natural gas control centre of Turkey's Petroleum and Pipeline Corporation - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2022
World
TurkStream Gas Pipeline Working at Full Capacity: Turkish Energy Minister
13 December 2022, 08:23 GMT
Russian air defense units shot down all the drones, the ministry said, adding that a downed Ukrainian drone slightly damaged the equipment of a compressor station in Krasnodar Territory, there were no casualties.
"The consequences of falling fragments were promptly eliminated by Gazprom's emergency response teams, and the equipment was restored... The compressor station supplies gas to the TurkStream pipeline in normal mode. There have been no disruptions," the ministry added.
