Russia’s FSB security service said that the terrorist’s activities were coordinated from the territory of Ukraine via foreign internet messaging apps.
2025-01-14T06:02+0000
2025-01-14T06:02+0000
2025-01-14T06:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
terrorist state
terrorism
counter-terrorism
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack by Ukraine's special services, who had planned on using toxic substances against employees of a defense enterprise in the Russian Yaroslavl region. What is known by this minute: The terrorist attack was supposed to be staged by a Russian citizen; he was detained. The chemical, which causes burns to the respiratory tract and possible death, was planned to be poured into the air ducts of the company's employees' cars. The actions of the attacker were coordinated from Ukraine through foreign messengers
06:02 GMT 14.01.2025 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 14.01.2025)
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack by Ukraine's special services, who had planned on using toxic substances against employees of a defense enterprise in the Russian Yaroslavl region.
What is known by this minute:
The terrorist attack was supposed to be staged by a Russian citizen; he was detained.
The chemical, which causes burns to the respiratory tract and possible death, was planned to be poured into the air ducts of the company's employees' cars.
The actions of the attacker were coordinated from Ukraine through foreign messengers