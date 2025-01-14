International
FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Backed Chemical Terror Attack Against Russian Defense Enterprise
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia’s FSB security service said that the terrorist’s activities were coordinated from the territory of Ukraine via foreign internet messaging apps.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack by Ukraine's special services, who had planned on using toxic substances against employees of a defense enterprise in the Russian Yaroslavl region. What is known by this minute: The terrorist attack was supposed to be staged by a Russian citizen; he was detained. The chemical, which causes burns to the respiratory tract and possible death, was planned to be poured into the air ducts of the company's employees' cars. The actions of the attacker were coordinated from Ukraine through foreign messengers
06:02 GMT 14.01.2025 (Updated: 06:52 GMT 14.01.2025)
© ФСБ РФ
Russia’s FSB security service said that the terrorist’s activities were coordinated from the territory of Ukraine via foreign internet messaging apps.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack by Ukraine's special services, who had planned on using toxic substances against employees of a defense enterprise in the Russian Yaroslavl region.
What is known by this minute:
The terrorist attack was supposed to be staged by a Russian citizen; he was detained.
The chemical, which causes burns to the respiratory tract and possible death, was planned to be poured into the air ducts of the company's employees' cars.
The actions of the attacker were coordinated from Ukraine through foreign messengers
