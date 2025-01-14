International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
Russia Maintains Daily Contacts With New Authorities in Syria - Lavrov
Russia Maintains Daily Contacts With New Authorities in Syria - Lavrov
Russia is in daily contact with the new Syrian authorities and is ready to assist in improving the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Our embassy has not left Damascus, it has daily contacts, we are ready to be useful in efforts to normalize the situation, and this, of course, requires an inclusive national dialogue in Syria," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024. The Astana format on Syria can play a role in this, the minister added. "I talked with our colleagues from Turkiye, from the Gulf countries, they have now held their second meeting... where Arabs, Turkiye, and some Western countries participated. They proceed from the fact that Russia, China, and Iran must definitely be involved in this process," Lavrov said.
Russia Maintains Daily Contacts With New Authorities in Syria - Lavrov

Syrian opposition fighters remove a government Syrian flag from an official building in Salamiyah, east of Hama, Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is in daily contact with the new Syrian authorities and is ready to assist in improving the situation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Our embassy has not left Damascus, it has daily contacts, we are ready to be useful in efforts to normalize the situation, and this, of course, requires an inclusive national dialogue in Syria," Lavrov told a press conference on the overview of Russian diplomacy in 2024.
The Astana format on Syria can play a role in this, the minister added.
"I talked with our colleagues from Turkiye, from the Gulf countries, they have now held their second meeting... where Arabs, Turkiye, and some Western countries participated. They proceed from the fact that Russia, China, and Iran must definitely be involved in this process," Lavrov said.
