International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/sergey-lavrov-holds-press-conference-on-russian-diplomacy-results-of-2024-1121423871.html
Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
Sputnik International
During the event, hosted at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov is going to offer those in attendance an overview of Russia’s diplomatic achievements of the past year.
2025-01-14T08:30+0000
2025-01-14T08:38+0000
russia
russia
moscow
russian foreign ministry
sergey lavrov
press conference
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference for both Russian and foreign journalists today. Lavrov will meet media representatives to answer their questions on burning geopolitical topics.During the event, hosted at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov is going to offer those in attendance an overview of Russia’s diplomatic achievements of the past year.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov sums up the year in a press conference
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov sums up the year in a press conference
2025-01-14T08:30+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1548a33d6fef208b6d071d9eee59a417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov press conference, russian foreign ministry press conference, russia diplomacy
sergey lavrov press conference, russian foreign ministry press conference, russia diplomacy

Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024

08:30 GMT 14.01.2025 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 14.01.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.01.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Lavrov’s press conference is being held at the Foreign Ministry Press Center in Moscow on January 14.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference for both Russian and foreign journalists today. Lavrov will meet media representatives to answer their questions on burning geopolitical topics.
During the event, hosted at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov is going to offer those in attendance an overview of Russia’s diplomatic achievements of the past year.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала