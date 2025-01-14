https://sputnikglobe.com/20250114/sergey-lavrov-holds-press-conference-on-russian-diplomacy-results-of-2024-1121423871.html
Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
Sputnik International
During the event, hosted at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov is going to offer those in attendance an overview of Russia’s diplomatic achievements of the past year.
2025-01-14T08:30+0000
2025-01-14T08:30+0000
2025-01-14T08:38+0000
russia
russia
moscow
russian foreign ministry
sergey lavrov
press conference
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_48f48ba3ab1404c71005fd424659bf84.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference for both Russian and foreign journalists today. Lavrov will meet media representatives to answer their questions on burning geopolitical topics.During the event, hosted at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov is going to offer those in attendance an overview of Russia’s diplomatic achievements of the past year.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119468243_80:0:2811:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1548a33d6fef208b6d071d9eee59a417.jpg
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov sums up the year in a press conference
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov sums up the year in a press conference
2025-01-14T08:30+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov press conference, russian foreign ministry press conference, russia diplomacy
sergey lavrov press conference, russian foreign ministry press conference, russia diplomacy
Sergey Lavrov Holds Press Conference on Russian Diplomacy Results of 2024
08:30 GMT 14.01.2025 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 14.01.2025)
Lavrov’s press conference is being held at the Foreign Ministry Press Center in Moscow on January 14.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference for both Russian and foreign journalists today. Lavrov will meet media representatives to answer their questions on burning geopolitical topics.
During the event, hosted at the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow, Lavrov is going to offer those in attendance an overview of Russia’s diplomatic achievements of the past year.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!