Former US Army Colonel Reveals How West Makes Money by 'Helping Ukraine'
Former US Army Colonel Reveals How West Makes Money by 'Helping Ukraine'
Reports have suggested that NATO training for Ukrainian troops is ineffective and does not help imbue Kiev’s forces with relevant combat skills.
But these training programs are not completely useless – they help Western companies make money under the pretext of helping Ukraine, Ret. Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, a US Army veteran and and international consultant, explains to Sputnik.
Former US Army Colonel Reveals How West Makes Money by 'Helping Ukraine'

18:36 GMT 16.01.2025
Reports have suggested that NATO training for Ukrainian troops is ineffective and does not help imbue Kiev’s forces with relevant combat skills.
But these training programs are not completely useless – they help Western companies make money under the pretext of helping Ukraine, Ret. Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, a US Army veteran and and international consultant, explains to Sputnik.
The money allocated by Western powers to Ukraine gets funneled to US and NATO training companies and NATO weapon manufacturers. “And I'm sure a certain amount of money is going to individuals or other organizations as well,” Rasmussen suggests.
Lacking the money to pay for NATO aid and training assistance, Ukraine apparently ends up giving up its land and “key industries” to the West to repay the incurred debts.
The whole Western military aid to Ukraine is essentially a “money laundering scheme.” Plus, not only “a certain percentage of pure cash that goes to Ukraine is scraped off the top,” but up to 30% of the weapons sent there end up on the black market.
