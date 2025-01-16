International
Putin Meets With President of Central African Republic
Putin Meets With President of Central African Republic
President Faustin-Archange Touadera is visiting Russia from January 15 to 17. The visit aims to strengthen relations between the two countries and expand cooperation across various sectors.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera hold high-level talks in Moscow."The discussion will focus on the state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, and humanitarian fields, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda," the Kremlin stated.On December 4, during a plenary session of the "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum, Putin remarked that Africa is spiritually close to Russia. He also highlighted the continent's "very promising" development prospects, citing global expert evaluations, including those from Western analysts.Follow Sputnik's live feed for more details!
putin and touadera, putin meets with president of central african republic
Putin Meets With President of Central African Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin Archange Touadera
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera hold high-level talks in Moscow.
"The discussion will focus on the state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, and humanitarian fields, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda," the Kremlin stated.
On December 4, during a plenary session of the "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum, Putin remarked that Africa is spiritually close to Russia. He also highlighted the continent's "very promising" development prospects, citing global expert evaluations, including those from Western analysts.
Follow Sputnik's live feed for more details!
