https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/putin-meets-with-president-of-central-african-republic-1121436350.html

Putin Meets With President of Central African Republic

Putin Meets With President of Central African Republic

Sputnik International

President Faustin-Archange Touadera is visiting Russia from January 15 to 17. The visit aims to strengthen relations between the two countries and expand cooperation across various sectors.

2025-01-16T12:32+0000

2025-01-16T12:32+0000

2025-01-16T12:32+0000

world

vladimir putin

faustin-archange touadera

russia

central african republic

kremlin

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/10/1121436531_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_18925ecf68c7ff95eb5f334a00b1eb12.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera hold high-level talks in Moscow."The discussion will focus on the state and prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, and humanitarian fields, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda," the Kremlin stated.On December 4, during a plenary session of the "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum, Putin remarked that Africa is spiritually close to Russia. He also highlighted the continent's "very promising" development prospects, citing global expert evaluations, including those from Western analysts.Follow Sputnik's live feed for more details!

russia

central african republic

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

putin Sputnik International putin 2025-01-16T12:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin and touadera, putin meets with president of central african republic