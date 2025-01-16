https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/syria-to-deploy-un-peacekeeping-forces-in-buffer-zone-on-golan-heights-administration-1121441239.html
Syria to Deploy UN Peacekeeping Forces in Buffer Zone on Golan Heights
The new Syrian authorities agreed to deploy UN peacekeeping forces in the buffer zone on the Golan Heights near the border with Israel, the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, said on Thursday.
"We are ready to receive UN forces in the buffer zone so that the situation returns to the state that existed before the Israeli offensive," al-Sharaa said during talks with the Qatari delegation in Damascus, as quoted by Al-Jazeera. Israel no longer has any arguments in favor of moving deeper into the buffer zone, al-Sharaa said. Qatar played a major role in "forming a position of opposition to the Israeli advance" and will continue to play an active role in the future, the official said.
18:57 GMT 16.01.2025 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 16.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Syrian authorities agreed to deploy UN peacekeeping forces in the buffer zone on the Golan Heights near the border with Israel, the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, said on Thursday.
"We are ready to receive UN forces in the buffer zone so that the situation returns to the state that existed before the Israeli offensive," al-Sharaa said during talks with the Qatari delegation in Damascus, as quoted by Al-Jazeera.
Israel no longer has any arguments in favor of moving deeper into the buffer zone, al-Sharaa said.
"Israel moved deep into the buffer zone under the pretext that there were Iranian formations there. With the liberation of Damascus, this argument no longer exists," al-Sharaa added.
Qatar played a major role in "forming a position of opposition to the Israeli advance" and will continue to play an active role in the future, the official said.