Syria to Deploy UN Peacekeeping Forces in Buffer Zone on Golan Heights

The new Syrian authorities agreed to deploy UN peacekeeping forces in the buffer zone on the Golan Heights near the border with Israel, the leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, said on Thursday.

2025-01-16T18:57+0000

2025-01-16T18:57+0000

2025-01-16T18:58+0000

world

middle east

israel

syria

golan heights

un peacekeepers

"We are ready to receive UN forces in the buffer zone so that the situation returns to the state that existed before the Israeli offensive," al-Sharaa said during talks with the Qatari delegation in Damascus, as quoted by Al-Jazeera. Israel no longer has any arguments in favor of moving deeper into the buffer zone, al-Sharaa said. Qatar played a major role in "forming a position of opposition to the Israeli advance" and will continue to play an active role in the future, the official said.

