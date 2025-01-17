https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/iran-russia-partnership-game-changer-for-security-trade-and-education-1121441643.html
The agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between Russia and Iran will affect the cooperation between the two countries in the security sphere in the Middle East, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
Iran-Russia Partnership: Game-Changer for Security, Trade and Education
04:50 GMT 17.01.2025 (Updated: 04:54 GMT 17.01.2025)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The agreement on comprehensive strategic cooperation between Russia and Iran will affect the cooperation between the two countries in the security sphere in the Middle East, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
"It will undoubtedly affect [it], because Iran is a strong and influential country in the region, and Russia is a large and strong country. Therefore, it is natural that we and Russia have concentrated and will concentrate all our capabilities to maintain stability and security in the region," Jalali said.
According to Jalali, the deal, which also includes a clause on respect for territorial integrity, consists of 47 articles and an introduction and will be implemented to ensure balanced cooperation between the two countries
. The procedure for Iran's ratification of the document envisions the government submitting it to parliament for approval.
A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Tehran and Moscow will contribute to the expansion and deepening of bilateral relations, Kazem Jalali said.
"I think that the path of our relations in various areas will expand, and this agreement will definitely be able to seriously contribute to the expansion and deepening of our relations," the ambassador said.
Moscow and Tehran could break the record for bilateral trade this year thanks to a new partnership agreement, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.
"I think this [achieving a new record in trade] will happen for several reasons. We are currently working seriously with each other in a number of areas in the economic sphere. One of them is that we are currently signing a strategic [partnership] agreement, and this agreement can facilitate and accelerate part [of the processes in] our economic relations, the second is our cooperation in BRICS, the third is our cooperation in the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], but the most important is the free trade agreement that we signed with the countries of the Eurasian [Economic] Union and... the Russian economy is the largest economy in the Eurasian Union... Now there is potential that from 2025 we will develop our economic relations in these several areas that I have mentioned," the ambassador said.
During the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow, the authorities of Iran and Russia will sign only a strategic partnership agreement, Iranian Ambassador to Russia said.
"We have decided that only a comprehensive partnership agreement will be signed during this trip, but we also have other agreements in various areas that the authorities of the two countries will sign over time," the Iranian ambassador said.
Trade between Iran and Russia in 2024, according to forecasts from Tehran, will top $4 billion, Kazem Jalali said.
"We have not yet received the results of trade turnover for 2024, but, according to our forecasts, the volume of trade turnover will exceed $4 billion, and, of course, we must wait for the publication of statistics by the Russian Customs Service," the Iranian diplomat said.
The partnership agreement between Iran and Russia contains clauses on strengthening ties in education and cultural exchange, Jalali said.
"This agreement, since it is comprehensive, by the way, includes issues on cultural cooperation... In particular, cooperation in the sphere of education, exchange of students and teachers, cooperation in the field of technology, especially new - all this is envisioned in this agreement," the Iranian diplomat said.
Earlier, Russia and Iran agreed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement. According to Jalali, the deal, which also includes a clause on respect for territorial integrity, consists of 47 articles and an introduction and will be implemented to ensure balanced cooperation between the two countries. The procedure for Iran's ratification of the document envisions the government submitting it to parliament for approval.
The Kremlin has said talks between Russian and Iranian presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian will be held on January 17. The leaders plan to discuss the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and current regional and international issues. After the talks, the presidents will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership deal between Russia and Iran, and will also make statements for the press. The new agreement is to replace the current bilateral document on the foundations of relations and principles of cooperation, signed in Moscow back in 2001.