International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/putin-holds-talks-with-iranian-president-pezeshkian-1121442193.html
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in Moscow and sign a new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.
2025-01-17T11:08+0000
2025-01-17T11:08+0000
world
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
iran
russia
cooperation
kremlin
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121442032_0:93:3308:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_008727044d99f2c60bf6797c9ff1b17b.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian are set to hold talks in Moscow.The two leaders will sign a new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the countries.The Russian and Iranian presidents plan to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and in the humanitarian sphere.Key issues of mutual interest on the global and regional agenda are also expected to be touched upon. The leaders are expected to discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East, including in Syria and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in the South Caucasus, as well as the state of affairs surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
iran
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin holds talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian in Moscow
Sputnik International
Putin holds talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian in Moscow
2025-01-17T11:08+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121442032_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0294b4ced6d1132084a9ad0aebba40ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, russian president vladimir putin, iranian counterpart masoud pezeshkian
comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, russian president vladimir putin, iranian counterpart masoud pezeshkian

Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian

11:08 GMT 17.01.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2025
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia on January 17 for an official visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian are set to hold talks in Moscow.
The two leaders will sign a new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the countries.
The Russian and Iranian presidents plan to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and in the humanitarian sphere.
Key issues of mutual interest on the global and regional agenda are also expected to be touched upon. The leaders are expected to discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East, including in Syria and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in the South Caucasus, as well as the state of affairs surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала