Putin Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in Moscow and sign a new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian are set to hold talks in Moscow.The two leaders will sign a new comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the countries.The Russian and Iranian presidents plan to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, transport and logistics, and in the humanitarian sphere.Key issues of mutual interest on the global and regional agenda are also expected to be touched upon. The leaders are expected to discuss the development of the situation in the Middle East, including in Syria and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in the South Caucasus, as well as the state of affairs surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, the Kremlin said.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Russia on January 17 for an official visit.
