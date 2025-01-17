https://sputnikglobe.com/20250117/us-debt-nears-ww2-era-levels-projected-to-reach-118-of-gdp-by-2035-1121451896.html
US Debt Nears WW2-Era Levels, Projected to Reach 118% of GDP by 2035
US Debt Nears WW2-Era Levels, Projected to Reach 118% of GDP by 2035
Sputnik International
The United States' debt held by the public is projected to rise to 118% of the GDP in 2035, while budget deficit is projected to increase to $1.9 trillion, or 6.2% of the GDP, already this year amid ample spending, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Friday.
2025-01-17T18:52+0000
2025-01-17T18:52+0000
2025-01-17T18:54+0000
americas
us
congressional budget office (cbo)
us economy
us budget
state debt
gdp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204322_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_9efb7be4650865086e92f72cbb53735f.jpg
"From 2025 to 2035, debt swells as increases in mandatory spending and interest costs outpace growth in revenues. Federal debt held by the public rises from 100 percent of GDP this year to 118 percent in 2035, surpassing its previous high of 106 percent of GDP in 1946," the CBO said in its Budget and Economic Outlook report for 2025 to 2035. Federal budget deficit is forecast to soar from $1.9 trillion in 2025 to $2.7 trillion by 2035, the CBO said, adding that "In 2035, the adjusted deficit equals 6.1 percent of GDP — significantly more than the 3.8 percent that deficits have averaged over the past 50 years." "In CBO's projections, economic growth cools from an estimated 2.3 percent in calendar year 2024 to 1.9 percent in 2025 and 1.8 percent in 2026 amid higher unemployment and lower inflation," the report read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250116/trumps-treasury-pick-calls-out-out-of-control-us-spending-1121440558.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204322_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_71882e96862eeb1db5820db616ee1a6a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us economy, us budged, us state debt, us gdp
us economy, us budged, us state debt, us gdp
US Debt Nears WW2-Era Levels, Projected to Reach 118% of GDP by 2035
18:52 GMT 17.01.2025 (Updated: 18:54 GMT 17.01.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' debt held by the public is projected to rise to 118% of the GDP in 2035, while budget deficit is projected to increase to $1.9 trillion, or 6.2% of the GDP, already this year amid ample spending, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said on Friday.
"From 2025 to 2035, debt swells as increases in mandatory spending and interest costs outpace growth in revenues. Federal debt held by the public rises from 100 percent of GDP this year to 118 percent in 2035, surpassing its previous high of 106 percent of GDP in 1946,"
the CBO said in its Budget and Economic Outlook report for 2025 to 2035.
Federal budget deficit is forecast to soar from $1.9 trillion in 2025 to $2.7 trillion by 2035, the CBO said, adding that "In 2035, the adjusted deficit equals 6.1 percent of GDP — significantly more than the 3.8 percent that deficits have averaged over the past 50 years."
"In CBO's projections, economic growth cools from an estimated 2.3 percent in calendar year 2024 to 1.9 percent in 2025 and 1.8 percent in 2026 amid higher unemployment and lower inflation," the report read.