WWII Turning Point: 80 Years Since Soviet Union Liberated Warsaw
WWII Turning Point: 80 Years Since Soviet Union Liberated Warsaw
On the fifth day of the Vistula–Oder offensive, January 17, 1945, the Soviet troops together with the 1st Army of the Polish Army liberated Warsaw.
The significant event occurred during World War II, as the Soviet Red Army entered a city devastated by years of Nazi occupation and intense conflict.The liberation followed the tragic Warsaw Uprising of 1944, during which Polish resistance fighters attempted to free the city from German control, only to face brutal repression.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about this historic moment!
WWII Turning Point: 80 Years Since Soviet Union Liberated Warsaw

12:04 GMT 17.01.2025
On January 17, 1945, during the fifth day of the Vistula-Oder offensive, Soviet troops, in coordination with Poland’s 1st Army, liberated Warsaw.
The significant event occurred during World War II, as the Soviet Red Army entered a city devastated by years of Nazi occupation and intense conflict.
The liberation followed the tragic Warsaw Uprising of 1944, during which Polish resistance fighters attempted to free the city from German control, only to face brutal repression.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about this historic moment!
