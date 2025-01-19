https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/hamas-gives-names-of-3-hostages-to-be-released-1121462138.html

Hamas Gives Names of 3 Hostages to Be Released

The Palestinian Hamas movement has confirmed that it has given mediators the names of three Israeli hostages it will release on Sunday.

"Hamas recently handed the mediators the names of three female prisoners who will be released," the movement said in a statement.Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas's military wing, announced the decision to release three hostages as part of a deal with Israel. Israel has received a list of hostages to be released by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the first stage of a ceasefire agreement deal, Dmitri Gendelman, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, told Sputnik on Sunday.“The list was received a few minutes ago,” Gendelman said.Earlier in the day, Hamas issued a statement, attributing the delay in handing over to Israel the names of the first three hostages to be freed to technical problems.The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was due to take effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) on Sunday as part of an agreement to release hostages. Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel would not proceed with the Gaza ceasefire agreement until the Hamas hands over the hostage list.Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has resigned in protest over a deal with Hamas, Israel's Kan radio reported.Earlier, Hamas issued a statement, attributing the delay in handing over to Israel the names of the first three hostages to be freed to technical problems.Eight people were killed and 25 injured in Israeli shelling of two neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian TV channel reported, citing the Gaza Civil Defense.“Eight people have been killed and 25 wounded in the Gaza Strip in the period since the ceasefire went into effect until 9:30 a. m. [06:30 GMT] on Sunday,” the Gaza Civil Defense said in a statement quoted by the Al Aqsa TV.

