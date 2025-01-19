International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/russian-army-liberates-vozdvyzhenka-in-donbass-1121462338.html
Russian Army Liberates Vozdvyzhenka in Donbass
Russian Army Liberates Vozdvyzhenka in Donbass
Sputnik International
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2025-01-19T09:46+0000
2025-01-19T09:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117187321_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_71a2346008a8058ea4c303ca5e12b8cf.jpg
"As a result of offensive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsent have liberated the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.Ukrainian formations have lost up to 135 servicemen, a tank and a Polish Krab self-propelled artillery unit in the area of operations of Battlegroup Vostok group during the day, the ministry said.The Kiev regime lost up to 535 servicemen and a Finnish-made Pasi armored personnel carrier in the area of operation of units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry added.Russian aviation, attack drones and artillery hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 75 servicemen, one armored vehicle, two electronic warfare (EW) stations and two ammunition depots in the Battlegroup Dnepr area of responsibility.Russian servicemen of the Battlegroup Zapad have struck Ukrainian troops in various areas of the Kharkov region and the Donetsk People's Republic, the enemy lost more than 430 servicemen, one tank and three BMPs, including a US Bradley, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250113/ukraine-loses-over-230-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day-1121420903.html
donbass
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117187321_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_087b1f9bf0ae08f03ac3e39bb6e6bf2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian army, russian defense ministry, donetsk people's republic
russian army, russian defense ministry, donetsk people's republic

Russian Army Liberates Vozdvyzhenka in Donbass

09:46 GMT 19.01.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian troops carry out humanitarian demining of the liberated Avdeyevka
Russian troops carry out humanitarian demining of the liberated Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"As a result of offensive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsent have liberated the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Ukrainian formations have lost up to 135 servicemen, a tank and a Polish Krab self-propelled artillery unit in the area of operations of Battlegroup Vostok group during the day, the ministry said.
The Kiev regime lost up to 535 servicemen and a Finnish-made Pasi armored personnel carrier in the area of operation of units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry added.
Russian aviation, attack drones and artillery hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 75 servicemen, one armored vehicle, two electronic warfare (EW) stations and two ammunition depots in the Battlegroup Dnepr area of responsibility.
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Over 230 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day
13 January, 11:23 GMT
Russian servicemen of the Battlegroup Zapad have struck Ukrainian troops in various areas of the Kharkov region and the Donetsk People's Republic, the enemy lost more than 430 servicemen, one tank and three BMPs, including a US Bradley, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала