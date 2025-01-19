https://sputnikglobe.com/20250119/russian-army-liberates-vozdvyzhenka-in-donbass-1121462338.html
Russian Army Liberates Vozdvyzhenka in Donbass
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"As a result of offensive actions, units of Battlegroup Tsent have liberated the settlement of Vozdvyzhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.Ukrainian formations have lost up to 135 servicemen, a tank and a Polish Krab self-propelled artillery unit in the area of operations of Battlegroup Vostok group during the day, the ministry said.The Kiev regime lost up to 535 servicemen and a Finnish-made Pasi armored personnel carrier in the area of operation of units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the ministry added.Russian aviation, attack drones and artillery hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 75 servicemen, one armored vehicle, two electronic warfare (EW) stations and two ammunition depots in the Battlegroup Dnepr area of responsibility.Russian servicemen of the Battlegroup Zapad have struck Ukrainian troops in various areas of the Kharkov region and the Donetsk People's Republic, the enemy lost more than 430 servicemen, one tank and three BMPs, including a US Bradley, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2025
