International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/1121471036.html
Tears of Joy: Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners Released
Tears of Joy: Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners Released
Sputnik International
Sunday marked the entry into force of the landmark ceasefire deal that will see Israel release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas.
2025-01-20T14:01+0000
2025-01-20T14:29+0000
multimedia
photo
palestinians
middle east
israel
west bank
qatar
al-qassam brigades
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121471206_0:163:3072:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_0854a916fbfccb6158d24d9bbb8e1e10.jpg
On January 15, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, agreed to a 42-day ceasefire. This agreement reflects their intention to put an end to the hostilities that have resulted in the deaths of 46,000 Palestinians and approximately 1,500 Israelis over the past 15 months. The conflict has also extended to Lebanon and Yemen, leading to missile exchanges between Israel and Iran. The first stage includes a partial prisoner swap, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Gaza's borders and the delivery of the humanitarian aid. According to the agreement, the mediators - Qatar, Egypt and the United States - will establish a coordination center in Cairo, Egypt.Take a look at the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Sputnik's gallery:
israel
west bank
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/14/1121471206_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96f7a02d124f4c0b8120d15a119f50d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli hostages and palestinian prisoners, ceasefire deal, 2,000 palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 israeli hostages held captive by hamas
israeli hostages and palestinian prisoners, ceasefire deal, 2,000 palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 israeli hostages held captive by hamas

Tears of Joy: Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners Released

14:01 GMT 20.01.2025 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 20.01.2025)
Subscribe
On Sunday, the greatly-anticipated ceasefire agreement came into effect, facilitating the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners by Israel in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas.
On January 15, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, agreed to a 42-day ceasefire. This agreement reflects their intention to put an end to the hostilities that have resulted in the deaths of 46,000 Palestinians and approximately 1,500 Israelis over the past 15 months. The conflict has also extended to Lebanon and Yemen, leading to missile exchanges between Israel and Iran.
The first stage includes a partial prisoner swap, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Gaza's borders and the delivery of the humanitarian aid.
According to the agreement, the mediators - Qatar, Egypt and the United States - will establish a coordination center in Cairo, Egypt.
Take a look at the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A wheelchair-bound Palestinian prisoner is greeted after disembarking from a bus following her release from an Israeli jail in Beitunia, the West Bank.

A wheelchair-bound Palestinian prisoner is greeted after disembarking from a bus following her release from an Israeli jail in Beitunia, the West Bank. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A wheelchair-bound Palestinian prisoner is greeted after disembarking from a bus following her release from an Israeli jail in Beitunia, the West Bank.

© Getty Images / Anadolu/Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 Israeli female hostages to Red Cross at al-Saraya as part of first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 Israeli female hostages to Red Cross at al-Saraya as part of first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas. - Sputnik International
2/10
© Getty Images / Anadolu/Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 Israeli female hostages to Red Cross at al-Saraya as part of first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A female Palestinian prisoner, center left, meets her relatives after being released from captivity.

A female Palestinian prisoner, center left, meets her relatives after being released from captivity. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A female Palestinian prisoner, center left, meets her relatives after being released from captivity.

© Getty Images / Anadolu/Nir Keidar

One of the three freed female Israeli hostages, is seen in the minibus as she leaves from the Sheba Medical Center where the hostages are arriving for their medical check.

One of the three freed female Israeli hostages, is seen in the minibus as she leaves from the Sheba Medical Center where the hostages are arriving for their medical check. - Sputnik International
4/10
© Getty Images / Anadolu/Nir Keidar

One of the three freed female Israeli hostages, is seen in the minibus as she leaves from the Sheba Medical Center where the hostages are arriving for their medical check.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A crowd gathers around a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners as it arrives in the West Bank city of Beitunia.

A crowd gathers around a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners as it arrives in the West Bank city of Beitunia. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A crowd gathers around a bus carrying released Palestinian prisoners as it arrives in the West Bank city of Beitunia.

© Getty Images / Anadolu/Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 Israeli female hostages to the Red Cross at al-Saraya.

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 Israeli female hostages to the Red Cross at al-Saraya. - Sputnik International
6/10
© Getty Images / Anadolu/Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over 3 Israeli female hostages to the Red Cross at al-Saraya.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa

Female Palestinian prisoners disembark from a bus after being released from an Israeli prison, in the West Bank city of Beitunia.

Female Palestinian prisoners disembark from a bus after being released from an Israeli prison, in the West Bank city of Beitunia. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

Female Palestinian prisoners disembark from a bus after being released from an Israeli prison, in the West Bank city of Beitunia.

© Getty Images / Anadolu/GPO

Three Israeli female hostages reunite with their families at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan after being released by Hamas's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, under the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Three Israeli female hostages reunite with their families at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan after being released by Hamas&#x27;s military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, under the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. - Sputnik International
8/10
© Getty Images / Anadolu/GPO

Three Israeli female hostages reunite with their families at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan after being released by Hamas's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, under the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A Palestinian prisoner meets her family after being released from an Israeli jail.

A Palestinian prisoner meets her family after being released from an Israeli jail. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Leo Correa

A Palestinian prisoner meets her family after being released from an Israeli jail.

© Getty Images / Anadolu/Dawoud Abo Alkas

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in al-Saraya as part of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in al-Saraya as part of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. - Sputnik International
10/10
© Getty Images / Anadolu/Dawoud Abo Alkas

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in al-Saraya as part of the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала