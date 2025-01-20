Tears of Joy: Israeli Hostages and Palestinian Prisoners Released

On January 15, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, agreed to a 42-day ceasefire. This agreement reflects their intention to put an end to the hostilities that have resulted in the deaths of 46,000 Palestinians and approximately 1,500 Israelis over the past 15 months. The conflict has also extended to Lebanon and Yemen, leading to missile exchanges between Israel and Iran. The first stage includes a partial prisoner swap, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Gaza's borders and the delivery of the humanitarian aid. According to the agreement, the mediators - Qatar, Egypt and the United States - will establish a coordination center in Cairo, Egypt.Take a look at the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Sputnik's gallery:
On Sunday, the greatly-anticipated ceasefire agreement came into effect, facilitating the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners by Israel in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas.
On January 15, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, agreed to a 42-day ceasefire. This agreement reflects their intention to put an end to the hostilities that have resulted in the deaths of 46,000 Palestinians and approximately 1,500 Israelis over the past 15 months. The conflict has also extended to Lebanon and Yemen, leading to missile exchanges between Israel and Iran.
The first stage includes a partial prisoner swap, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to Gaza's borders and the delivery of the humanitarian aid.
According to the agreement, the mediators - Qatar, Egypt and the United States - will establish a coordination center in Cairo, Egypt.
Three Israeli female hostages reunite with their families at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan after being released by Hamas's military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, under the first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.
