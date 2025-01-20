https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/donald-trumps-inauguration-find-out-whos-on-the-guest-list-1121470695.html
Donald Trump's Inauguration: Find Out Who's On the Guest List
The four-day celebration of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will culminate Monday with a swearing-in ceremony.
Donald Trump will take the oath of office at noon local time (17:00 GMT). The president-elect will use two Bibles during the ceremony: one given to him by his family in 1955, and the other, the Bible on which Abraham Lincoln was sworn in back in 1861. Due to cold weather, the inauguration has been moved indoors to the Capitol, a rare occurrence last seen in 1985; the event typically takes place outside. Following the swearing-in ceremony, there will be a farewell to the outgoing administration, including former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Afterward, Trump will sign his first executive orders and nominations, and engage with congressional leaders. The day will also feature a small review of troops and a parade in honor of the new president. Finally, Trump will return to the White House, where he will sign additional documents in the Oval Office.The day will conclude with three events: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Ball, and the Starlight Ball, during which Trump will deliver a speech.Take a look at who's been invited to Trump's inauguration in Sputnik's infographic:
