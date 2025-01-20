https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/melania-trump-announces-release-of-her-memecoin-following-trump-1121468937.html

Melania Trump Announces Release of Her 'Memecoin,' Following Trump

The wife of US President-elect Donald Trump, Melania, announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency after Trump had announced the release of his own "memecoin."

"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," the future first lady of the United States said on X, while her husband shared the post on his page. Earlier, Trump announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency, the OFFICIAL TRUMP memecoin. According to crypto exchanges, in less than a day after the launch, Trump's cryptocurrency quadrupled in price, and the total trading volume exceeded $10 billion. Trump himself has repeatedly supported the concept of digital currencies. Even before his victory in the November 2024 presidential election, the Republican promised to turn the United States into the global cryptocurrencies hub. In July, he announced his intention to create a national strategic reserve of bitcoins if he wins the election, and also became the first former president in US history to pay with bitcoins during one of his campaign events. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high after Trump's victory, topping $108,000. In early December 2024, Trump announced that he would nominate Paul Atkins to head the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is expected to make the regulator's policy more friendly toward cryptocurrencies compared to the current administration of President Joe Biden.

