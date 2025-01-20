International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/melania-trump-announces-release-of-her-memecoin-following-trump-1121468937.html
Melania Trump Announces Release of Her 'Memecoin,' Following Trump
Melania Trump Announces Release of Her 'Memecoin,' Following Trump
Sputnik International
The wife of US President-elect Donald Trump, Melania, announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency after Trump had announced the release of his own "memecoin."
2025-01-20T04:51+0000
2025-01-20T04:51+0000
world
donald trump
us
joe biden
crypto currency
new cryptocurrency
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538997_0:130:3071:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc15620c6d51c325e15a35ae7becf63.jpg
"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," the future first lady of the United States said on X, while her husband shared the post on his page. Earlier, Trump announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency, the OFFICIAL TRUMP memecoin. According to crypto exchanges, in less than a day after the launch, Trump's cryptocurrency quadrupled in price, and the total trading volume exceeded $10 billion. Trump himself has repeatedly supported the concept of digital currencies. Even before his victory in the November 2024 presidential election, the Republican promised to turn the United States into the global cryptocurrencies hub. In July, he announced his intention to create a national strategic reserve of bitcoins if he wins the election, and also became the first former president in US history to pay with bitcoins during one of his campaign events. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high after Trump's victory, topping $108,000. In early December 2024, Trump announced that he would nominate Paul Atkins to head the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is expected to make the regulator's policy more friendly toward cryptocurrencies compared to the current administration of President Joe Biden.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/future-of-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-poised-to-become-new-gold-standard-1119523681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095538997_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f339ab4d9fb85fdbfded458d59bd2da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
wife of us president-elect donald trump, cryptocurrency, memecoin
wife of us president-elect donald trump, cryptocurrency, memecoin

Melania Trump Announces Release of Her 'Memecoin,' Following Trump

04:51 GMT 20.01.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaFirst lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
First lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One with her husband President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2025
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The wife of US President-elect Donald Trump, Melania, announced the launch of her own cryptocurrency after Trump had announced the release of his own "memecoin."
"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," the future first lady of the United States said on X, while her husband shared the post on his page.
Earlier, Trump announced the launch of his own cryptocurrency, the OFFICIAL TRUMP memecoin. According to crypto exchanges, in less than a day after the launch, Trump's cryptocurrency quadrupled in price, and the total trading volume exceeded $10 billion.
Trump himself has repeatedly supported the concept of digital currencies. Even before his victory in the November 2024 presidential election, the Republican promised to turn the United States into the global cryptocurrencies hub. In July, he announced his intention to create a national strategic reserve of bitcoins if he wins the election, and also became the first former president in US history to pay with bitcoins during one of his campaign events.
crypto cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Multimedia
Future of Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin Poised to Become New Gold Standard
26 July 2024, 17:06 GMT
Bitcoin reached a new all-time high after Trump's victory, topping $108,000. In early December 2024, Trump announced that he would nominate Paul Atkins to head the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He is expected to make the regulator's policy more friendly toward cryptocurrencies compared to the current administration of President Joe Biden.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала