https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/trump-orders-to-rename-gulf-of-mexico-into-gulf-of-america-1121478176.html

Trump Orders to Rename Gulf of Mexico into Gulf of America

Trump Orders to Rename Gulf of Mexico into Gulf of America

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered renaming the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf of America, according to an executive order published by the White House.

2025-01-21T07:10+0000

2025-01-21T07:10+0000

2025-01-21T07:10+0000

americas

us

donald trump

gulf of mexico

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121378243_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6f92562cd08a0c7d56d95469cc78100a.jpg

"Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior shall... take all appropriate actions to rename as the "Gulf of America" the U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba in the area formerly named as the Gulf of Mexico," the order read. The secretary will also have to remove all references to the Gulf of Mexico in the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) database to reflect the change.Pardoning Capitol Rioters US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to pardon approximately 1,500 people who took part in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.The order was the first one Trump signed upon arrival at the White House as the 47th President of the United States.More than 1,570 defendants have been federally charged with crimes related to the January 6 attack, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Vice President Joe Biden's victory.Plans to Rebuild US MilitaryUS President Donald Trump has said he is planning to rebuild the US military, as he did during his first presidential term.He also added that the US military will be so strong "that we don't have to use it."Withdrawing from the World Health OrganizationUS President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).The president criticized the organization's funding policies, namely the fact that the US is being demanded to pay more than China, whose population is bigger.In May 2020, Trump, during his first presidential term, announced that the country would withdraw from the WHO following his criticism of the organization's coronavirus response.His successor, Joe Biden, retracted Trump's decision on his first day in office.Foreign Aid Suspension Trump has signed an executive order to suspend foreign development aid for 90 days to assess these programs' compliance with the US foreign policy.Declaration of EmergencyUS President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to declare a national emergency at the country’s southern border.On Monday, Fox News reported that Trump would sign 11 executive orders to deploy the military to the southern border, immediately resume construction of the border wall and direct federal agencies to reinstate the Remain-in-Mexico policy, among other things.Boosting US Energy Market Standing US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order boosting energy production in the US.The order provides for easing "permitting processes and other regulatory systems" to ensure effective drilling in the country.

americas

gulf of mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump executive orders, trump executive orders spree, trump spree, trump first day in office, trump orders