https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/ukraine-was-always-just-anti-russian-battering-ram-to-us-ex-pentagon-analyst-1121480274.html

Ukraine Was Always Just Anti-Russian 'Battering Ram' to US - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Ukraine Was Always Just Anti-Russian 'Battering Ram' to US - Ex-Pentagon Analyst

Sputnik International

The Trump administration has little interest in wasting money on Ukraine, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, former analyst for the US Department of Defense, tells Sputnik while commenting on Trump’s decision to suspend US foreign aid programs.

2025-01-21T18:19+0000

2025-01-21T18:19+0000

2025-01-21T18:19+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

us military aid

us foreign aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105740200_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3da77d6da7488761be2aad69b363ef1c.jpg

Withholding monies to Ukraine is a “starting point in explaining to Zelensky that the gravy train is over,” the expert thinks.It has become increasingly obvious that the United States “doesn’t care for Ukraine,” regarding the latter merely as a “battering ram,” a “tool” to be used against Russia, Kwiatkowski remarks.US Senator Lindsey Graham’s declaration about fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian,” however heartless it may sound, “reflects how the Senate and how the politicians and the oligarchy in the United States really feel about Ukraine,” she added.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aid to ukraine, foreign aid for ukraine