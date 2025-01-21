https://sputnikglobe.com/20250121/ukraine-was-always-just-anti-russian-battering-ram-to-us-ex-pentagon-analyst-1121480274.html
Ukraine Was Always Just Anti-Russian 'Battering Ram' to US - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Ukraine Was Always Just Anti-Russian 'Battering Ram' to US - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Sputnik International
The Trump administration has little interest in wasting money on Ukraine, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, former analyst for the US Department of Defense, tells Sputnik while commenting on Trump’s decision to suspend US foreign aid programs.
2025-01-21T18:19+0000
2025-01-21T18:19+0000
2025-01-21T18:19+0000
analysis
us
ukraine
us military aid
us foreign aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105740200_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3da77d6da7488761be2aad69b363ef1c.jpg
Withholding monies to Ukraine is a “starting point in explaining to Zelensky that the gravy train is over,” the expert thinks.It has become increasingly obvious that the United States “doesn’t care for Ukraine,” regarding the latter merely as a “battering ram,” a “tool” to be used against Russia, Kwiatkowski remarks.US Senator Lindsey Graham’s declaration about fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian,” however heartless it may sound, “reflects how the Senate and how the politicians and the oligarchy in the United States really feel about Ukraine,” she added.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105740200_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_faab25563dc6cf39fc575e9b5e45f9ad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us aid to ukraine, foreign aid for ukraine
us aid to ukraine, foreign aid for ukraine
Ukraine Was Always Just Anti-Russian 'Battering Ram' to US - Ex-Pentagon Analyst
The Trump administration has little interest in wasting money on Ukraine, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, former analyst for the US Department of Defense, tells Sputnik while commenting on Trump’s decision to suspend US foreign aid programs.
Withholding monies to Ukraine is a “starting point in explaining to Zelensky that the gravy train is over,” the expert thinks.
It has become increasingly obvious that the United States “doesn’t care for Ukraine,” regarding the latter merely as a “battering ram,” a “tool” to be used against Russia, Kwiatkowski remarks.
“So if Ukraine is a tool, it's now a tool that is no longer very useful. It's a tool that is hard to maintain. It's not worth it. So we're going to throw that tool away,” she says.
US Senator Lindsey Graham’s declaration about fighting Russia “to the last Ukrainian,” however heartless it may sound, “reflects how the Senate and how the politicians and the oligarchy in the United States really feel about Ukraine,” she added.