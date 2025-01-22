https://sputnikglobe.com/20250122/us-backed-veterans-of-ukrainian-coup-now-try-to-foment-unrest-in-slovakia--ex-mp-1121481966.html

US-Backed Veterans of Ukrainian Coup Now Try to Foment Unrest in Slovakia – Ex-MP

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is doing an important thing by exposing people who were responsible for fomenting coups across Europe and who are currently trying to do the same in Slovakia, Slovak MP Peter Marcek told Sputnik.

“I am certain that these ‘color revolutions’ are being carried out via US embassies across Europe and beyond,” Marcek said.The anti-government protests in Slovakia last year and this year were supported by “American agents or agents from Europe” who were involved in the coups in Ukraine and in Georgia, the expert added.

