Who is Trump's Pick For Pentagon's Middle East Policy Chief?
Former CIA analyst and counterterrorism officer Michael P. DiMino, who advocated for humanitarian aid to Gaza and against escalation with Iran, has been sworn in as the Pentagon's Middle East policy chief.
He will be responsible for signing off on all foreign military agreements on the supply of weapons to US-aligned countries in the region, including Israel.Earlier, DiMino criticized Biden's administration for failing to pressure Israel on opening the humanitarian flow to Gaza; meanwhile, he praised the former administration for refusing to participate in Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran, Al-Monitor reports.
Who is Trump's Pick For Pentagon's Middle East Policy Chief?

11:55 GMT 22.01.2025 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 22.01.2025)
The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.
Former CIA analyst and counterterrorism officer Michael P. DiMino, who advocated for humanitarian aid to Gaza and against escalation with Iran, has been sworn in as the Pentagon's Middle East policy chief.
He will be responsible for signing off on all foreign military agreements on the supply of weapons to US-aligned countries in the region, including Israel.
Earlier, DiMino criticized Biden's administration for failing to pressure Israel on opening the humanitarian flow to Gaza; meanwhile, he praised the former administration for refusing to participate in Israel's retaliatory strikes on Iran, Al-Monitor reports.
