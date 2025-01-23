International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250123/trumps-claim-that-lowering-oil-prices-could-stop-ukrainian-conflict-is-100-fake---expert-1121485181.html
Trump's Claim That Lowering Oil Prices Could Stop Ukrainian Conflict is 100% Fake - Expert
Trump's Claim That Lowering Oil Prices Could Stop Ukrainian Conflict is 100% Fake - Expert
Sputnik International
“Artificially depressing” oil prices would affect not just Russia but all oil-producing nations in the world, including the US, due to how “interconnected” the global oil market is, political analyst Faisal Alshammeri tells Sputnik.
2025-01-23T18:57+0000
2025-01-23T18:57+0000
analysis
us
russia
donald trump
oil prices
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_0:260:2500:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_3b2a37542c38d3b963e834fe43ef3b1f.jpg
Why?
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107914/25/1079142547_179:0:2400:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_c95eaa8f67a1431edc797fd8737d5735.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump oil prices, russia oil revenues, us oil industry
donald trump oil prices, russia oil revenues, us oil industry

Trump's Claim That Lowering Oil Prices Could Stop Ukrainian Conflict is 100% Fake - Expert

18:57 GMT 23.01.2025
CC0 / / Oil Derrick in Texas
Oil Derrick in Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
“Artificially depressing” oil prices would affect not just Russia but all oil-producing nations in the world, including the US, due to how “interconnected” the global oil market is, political analyst Faisal Alshammeri tells Sputnik.
Why?
The US oil industry “thrives on a delicate balance of prices” and a sharp decline in the value of a barrel could “undermine domestic producers, leading to layoffs and reduced investments — outcomes that counteract any short-term gains.”
Forcing oil prices down might indeed “spur consumer spending, lower inflationary pressures, and enhance industrial competitiveness” in the US, but it also carries “substantial risk” for the American economy.
Thus, Trump’s apparent belief that “leveraging lower oil prices could economically pressure Russia into reconsidering its foreign policy” has a major flaw.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала