Trump Says Zelensky Shouldn't Have Allowed Conflict to Happen But Wanted to Fight

US President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should not have allowed the conflict with Russia to happen, but wanted to fight.

2025-01-24T04:25+0000

2025-01-24T04:25+0000

2025-01-24T11:25+0000

"And Zelensky, I will say this, he wants to settle now, he's had enough. He shouldn't have allowed this to happen either, you know. He's no angel, he shouldn't have allowed this war to happen. First of all, he's fighting a much bigger entity.. When he was, you know, talking, so brave.. They were brave, but we gave them billions of dollars. The United States spent $200 billion more than Europe," Trump told Fox News. He said a deal could have been made. "Zelensky was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful. He shouldn't have done that, because we could have made a deal, and it would have been a deal that would have been a nothing deal. I could have made that deal so easily. And Zelensky decided that 'I want to fight'."On Thursday, Donald Trump announced his desire to "immediately" meet with Vladimir Putin, claiming he is receiving "signals" that the Russian leader is open to the idea. Trump also indicated that Volodymyr Zelensky had expressed "willingness to make a deal" to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. The previous day, the American president called on Moscow to end its special operation, warning that failure to do so would result in additional sanctions and tariffs. He cautioned against the negative consequences of prolonging the conflict.Commenting on Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is open to an equal dialogue with the US and is awaiting signals from Washington, though none have been received so far. He noted that Trump, during his first term, favored sanctions but emphasized that unfriendly actions toward Moscow would have consequences.Russia's Position on Resolving the Ukraine ConflictIn June last year, Vladimir Putin proposed initiatives for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Moscow would immediately cease hostilities and declare readiness for negotiations if:The Russian president also linked this to the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

