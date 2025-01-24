https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/why-trumps-hypersonic-theft-allegations-are-flat-out-false-1121488099.html

Why Trump’s Hypersonic Theft Allegations Are Flat-Out False

President Trump claimed that Russia stole the design for hypersonic missiles during the Obama administration, stating in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that "some bad person gave them the design," while also boasting that the US would have even better super hypersonic missiles.

Yury Knutov, military expert and historian of the Air Defense Forces, refuted Trump’s claim, explaining to Sputnik that:“As for Trump's claims, he was either misled or made up a story to compensate for the failures of the US military-industrial complex. On the other hand, Trump apparently needs an argument in Congress to increase funding for the US hypersonic weapons program,” Knutov concluded.

