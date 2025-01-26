https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/russian-philosopher-dugin-trumps-rise-marks-start-of-new-age-of-empires-1121492263.html
Russian Philosopher Dugin: Trump's Rise Marks Start of New 'Age of Empires'
Russian Philosopher Dugin: Trump’s Rise Marks Start of New 'Age of Empires'
Renowned Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin sat down with Sputnik to discuss why Donald Trump will destroy the liberal, rules-based international order and usher in an era of imperial civilizational states.
Donald Trump is a great, charismatic US leader, who aims to accomplish the massive task of making America great again, but this should not come at the cost of Russia or other great powers, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told Sputnik in an interview.The US president is dropping the pretences and saying that America wants to be an old school ruthless empire, Dugin noted.Watch the full interview to learn more!
Donald Trump is a great, charismatic US leader, who aims to accomplish the massive task of making America great again, but this should not come at the cost of Russia or other great powers, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin told Sputnik in an interview.
The US president is dropping the pretences and saying that America wants to be an old school ruthless empire, Dugin noted.
Watch the full interview to learn more!