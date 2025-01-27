International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/lukashenko-gains-8682-of-votes-in-belarus-presidential-elections---preliminary-data-1121503383.html
Lukashenko Gains 86.82% of Votes in Belarus Presidential Elections - Preliminary Data
Lukashenko Gains 86.82% of Votes in Belarus Presidential Elections - Preliminary Data
Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is gaining 86.82% of the votes in the presidential election, Igor Karpenko, the chairman of the Central Election Commission, said.
"According to preliminary data from the regional and Minsk city commissions... Lukashenko Alexander Grigorievich — 86.82%," Karpenko said at a briefing."The percentage of voters who received ballots for voting across the country was 85.7%," Karpenko told a briefing.There were no serious violations or complaints from citizens on the presidential election day, Karpenko added.
00:03 GMT 27.01.2025 (Updated: 03:50 GMT 27.01.2025)
MINSK (Sputnik) - Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is gaining 86.82% of the votes in the presidential election, Igor Karpenko, the chairman of the Central Election Commission, said.
"According to preliminary data from the regional and Minsk city commissions... Lukashenko Alexander Grigorievich — 86.82%," Karpenko said at a briefing.
"The percentage of voters who received ballots for voting across the country was 85.7%," Karpenko told a briefing.
There were no serious violations or complaints from citizens on the presidential election day, Karpenko added.
