Lukashenko Gains 86.82% of Votes in Belarus Presidential Elections - Preliminary Data

Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is gaining 86.82% of the votes in the presidential election, Igor Karpenko, the chairman of the Central Election Commission, said.
"According to preliminary data from the regional and Minsk city commissions... Lukashenko Alexander Grigorievich — 86.82%," Karpenko said at a briefing."The percentage of voters who received ballots for voting across the country was 85.7%," Karpenko told a briefing.There were no serious violations or complaints from citizens on the presidential election day, Karpenko added.
00:03 GMT 27.01.2025 (Updated: 03:50 GMT 27.01.2025)
"According to preliminary data from the regional and Minsk city commissions... Lukashenko Alexander Grigorievich — 86.82%," Karpenko said at a briefing.
"The percentage of voters who received ballots for voting across the country was 85.7%," Karpenko told a briefing.
There were no serious violations or complaints from citizens on the presidential election day, Karpenko added.