Red Army's Deadly Discovery: 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz
On January 27, 1945, Soviet forces smashed through German defenses in southern Poland and reached the main camps of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination network.
What they found horrified them: the world’s largest system for the industrial-scale murder of human beings, evidence of the use of poison gas, and signs of twisted medical experiments.In remarks Monday commemorating the occasion, President Putin praised the Red Army for liberating the camps and putting an end to the “total evil” they symbolized.Citing efforts by certain forces to rewrite the history of the Second World War, Putin thanked “everyone who remains committed to preserving historical truth and the struggle against neo-Nazi revanchism.”What was the scale of Nazi atrocities at Auschwitz? Check out our infographic for details.
What they found horrified them: the world’s largest system for the industrial-scale murder of human beings, evidence of the use of poison gas, and signs of twisted medical experiments.
In remarks Monday commemorating the occasion, President Putin praised the Red Army for liberating the camps and putting an end to the “total evil” they symbolized.
“We will always remember that it was the Soviet soldier who crushed this terrible, total evil and won the victory [in the Great Patriotic war, ed.], the greatness of which will live forever in world history,” Putin said.
Citing efforts by certain forces to rewrite the history of the Second World War, Putin thanked “everyone who remains committed to preserving historical truth and the struggle against neo-Nazi revanchism.”
