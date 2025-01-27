https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/red-armys-deadly-discovery-80th-anniversary-of-the-liberation-of-auschwitz-1121506124.html

Red Army's Deadly Discovery: 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz

Red Army's Deadly Discovery: 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz

Sputnik International

On January 27, 1945, Soviet forces smashed through German defenses in southern Poland and reached the main camps of the Auschwitz concentration and extermination network.

2025-01-27T14:25+0000

2025-01-27T14:25+0000

2025-01-27T14:25+0000

world

poland

red army

nazi

auschwitz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1b/1121506257_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fdfc64033288bcb91a20c522f4c61941.png

What they found horrified them: the world’s largest system for the industrial-scale murder of human beings, evidence of the use of poison gas, and signs of twisted medical experiments.In remarks Monday commemorating the occasion, President Putin praised the Red Army for liberating the camps and putting an end to the “total evil” they symbolized.Citing efforts by certain forces to rewrite the history of the Second World War, Putin thanked “everyone who remains committed to preserving historical truth and the struggle against neo-Nazi revanchism.”What was the scale of Nazi atrocities at Auschwitz? Check out our infographic for details.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who liberated auschwitz, who freed auschwitz, did america liberate auschwitz, what was found at auschwitz, what did soviets find at auschwitz, was auschwitz a concentration or death camp