https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/china-has-edge-over-us-on-much-more-than-ai-models-1121511181.html

China Has Edge Over US on Much More Than AI Models

China Has Edge Over US on Much More Than AI Models

Sputnik International

The shock release of a new Chinese AI known as Deep Seek that’s cheaper, faster and open source sent shockwaves across Silicon Valley, wiping $1 trln off tech stocks and prompting pundits to dub the development a “Sputnik moment” for the US. But AI language models aren't the only area where China is now comfortably in the lead.

2025-01-28T14:12+0000

2025-01-28T14:12+0000

2025-01-28T14:54+0000

economy

china

silicon valley

artificial intelligence

artificial intelligence (ai)

industry

research

patent

publication

science & tech

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121511421_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b4951bfd2a6889815ef44df96b6b0563.jpg

A comprehensive, 20-year study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2024 calculated that China dominates the US in 57 of 64 critical technologies, up from just three in 2007.The US, which led in a whopping 60 sectors in 2007, now leads in just seven.ASPI based its rankings on cumulative innovative and high-impact research published and patented by national universities, labs, companies and state agencies.Where Does China Excel?Where is US Leading?What's China's Secret?ASPI credits President Xi Jinping’s ‘Made in China 2025’ plan for the infusion of “massive direct state funding for R&D in key technology,” saying strategic investments already underway were turned into a plan to achieve “technological supremacy.”

china

silicon valley

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who is better at science us or china, is china in the lead on ai, who's in the lead on ai