International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/china-has-edge-over-us-on-much-more-than-ai-models-1121511181.html
China Has Edge Over US on Much More Than AI Models
China Has Edge Over US on Much More Than AI Models
Sputnik International
The shock release of a new Chinese AI known as Deep Seek that’s cheaper, faster and open source sent shockwaves across Silicon Valley, wiping $1 trln off tech stocks and prompting pundits to dub the development a “Sputnik moment” for the US. But AI language models aren't the only area where China is now comfortably in the lead.
2025-01-28T14:12+0000
2025-01-28T14:54+0000
economy
china
silicon valley
artificial intelligence
artificial intelligence (ai)
industry
research
patent
publication
science & tech
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121511421_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b4951bfd2a6889815ef44df96b6b0563.jpg
A comprehensive, 20-year study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2024 calculated that China dominates the US in 57 of 64 critical technologies, up from just three in 2007.The US, which led in a whopping 60 sectors in 2007, now leads in just seven.ASPI based its rankings on cumulative innovative and high-impact research published and patented by national universities, labs, companies and state agencies.Where Does China Excel?Where is US Leading?What's China's Secret?ASPI credits President Xi Jinping’s ‘Made in China 2025’ plan for the infusion of “massive direct state funding for R&amp;D in key technology,” saying strategic investments already underway were turned into a plan to achieve “technological supremacy.”
china
silicon valley
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1c/1121511421_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a381007788811d8dc045e44975723ab6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
who is better at science us or china, is china in the lead on ai, who's in the lead on ai
who is better at science us or china, is china in the lead on ai, who's in the lead on ai

China Has Edge Over US on Much More Than AI Models

14:12 GMT 28.01.2025 (Updated: 14:54 GMT 28.01.2025)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA visitor stand near a robotic surgeon from Chinese firm Medrobot demonstrating its skills on a rose during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
A visitor stand near a robotic surgeon from Chinese firm Medrobot demonstrating its skills on a rose during the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Thursday, July 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The shock release of a new Chinese AI known as DeepSeek that’s cheaper, faster and open source sent shockwaves across Silicon Valley, wiping $1 trln off tech stocks and prompting pundits to dub the development a “Sputnik moment” for the US. But AI language models aren't the only area where China is now comfortably in the lead.
A comprehensive, 20-year study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2024 calculated that China dominates the US in 57 of 64 critical technologies, up from just three in 2007.
The US, which led in a whopping 60 sectors in 2007, now leads in just seven.
ASPI based its rankings on cumulative innovative and high-impact research published and patented by national universities, labs, companies and state agencies.
© Photo : Screenshot / ASPIAustralian Strategic Policy Institute figures showing the global research share in advanced cyber, AI and autonomy, electronic warfare, hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities.
Australian Strategic Policy Institute figures showing the global research share in advanced cyber, AI and autonomy, electronic warfare, hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
Australian Strategic Policy Institute figures showing the global research share in advanced cyber, AI and autonomy, electronic warfare, hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities.
© Photo : Screenshot / ASPI

Where Does China Excel?

advanced integrated circuit design and fabrication
high-specification machining processes
advanced aircraft engines
drones, swarming and collaborative robots
electric batteries
photovoltaics
advanced radiofrequency communication
© Photo : Screenshot / ASPIExcerpt of Australian Strategic Policy Institute report on global leaders in advanced materials and manufacturing.
Excerpt of Australian Strategic Policy Institute report on global leaders in advanced materials and manufacturing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
Excerpt of Australian Strategic Policy Institute report on global leaders in advanced materials and manufacturing.
© Photo : Screenshot / ASPI

Where is US Leading?

natural language processing
quantum computing
genetic engineering

What's China's Secret?

ASPI credits President Xi Jinping’s ‘Made in China 2025’ plan for the infusion of “massive direct state funding for R&D in key technology,” saying strategic investments already underway were turned into a plan to achieve “technological supremacy.”

Besides research spending, Xi’s strategy has seen “large and complimentary investments…into industrial policy, upgrading supply chains and the manufacturing sector,” the think tank says.

© Photo : Screenshot / ASPIGlobal leaders on AI, computing and communications, biotech, gene tech and vaccines, according to calculations from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
Global leaders on AI, computing and communications, biotech, gene tech and vaccines, according to calculations from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2025
Global leaders on AI, computing and communications, biotech, gene tech and vaccines, according to calculations from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
© Photo : Screenshot / ASPI
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала