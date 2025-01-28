https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/rafah-border-crossing-in-southern-gaza-to-resume-operations-soon---cairo-1121509562.html
Rafah Border Crossing in Southern Gaza to Resume Operations Soon - Cairo
The Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will soon resume operations, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.
On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the European Union decided to resume the assistance mission on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Rafah. Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran. The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon. Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Rafah crossing on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt will soon resume operations, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said.
On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the European Union decided to resume the assistance mission on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip in Rafah.
"The Rafah checkpoint will resume operations soon - after preparations are completed on the Palestinian side," Abdelatty told Egyptian broadcaster Al-Qahera News on Monday, adding that Egypt completed all preparations.
Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, agreed on January 15 to a 42-day ceasefire and declared their intention to finally end the hostilities that have claimed the lives of over 47,000 Palestinians and about 1,500 Israelis over 15 months, spreading to Lebanon and Yemen and provoking an exchange of missile strikes between Israel and Iran.
The first stage provides for a partial exchange of prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops
to the Gaza borders and humanitarian aid. The second and third stages are yet to be agreed upon.
Under the deal, the guarantors of the agreement — Qatar, Egypt and the United States — will establish a coordination center in Cairo.