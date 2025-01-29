https://sputnikglobe.com/20250129/claims-about-plans-to-assassinate-putin-must-be-thoroughly-investigated---russias-volodin-1121516815.html

Claims About Plans to Assassinate Putin Must be Thoroughly Investigated - Russia's Volodin

Tucker Carlson's statement that the administration of former US President Joe Biden was preparing to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin must be thoroughly investigated, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Carlson, without giving details, said that the Biden administration had been "trying to kill" Putin. At the same time, Carlson did not provide details or any evidence for his claims: when and where this could have happened, as well as other circumstances of preparation for a possible assassination attempt. He also underlined that there has not been any rebuttal to the claims from Biden or Blinken. "Preparing an assassination attempt on Putin, even discussing it, is a crime. It is a grave threat to global security and a direct path to the beginning of a nuclear war," the speaker added. He said that it should become grounds for investigation for all international institutions.

