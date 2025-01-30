https://sputnikglobe.com/20250130/plane-crash-near-washington-what-is-known-so-far-1121518338.html

Plane Crash Near Washington: What Is Known So Far?

Plane Crash Near Washington: What Is Known So Far?

The plane broke into several pieces that are at the depth of 1.5 meters (5 feet) to 2.5 meters, the broadcaster reported, adding that divers have also managed to get access to the cockpit of the plane. Helicopter that collided with the plane is upside down, but appears to be mostly intact.Members of the US juvenile figure skating team were on board a passenger plane that crashed in Washington, The Wichita Eagle writes. It is noted that the skaters and coaches were returning from the US Figure Skating Championships, which took place in Wichita, Kansas, from January 20 to January 26. The bronze medalist of the USSR Championship in pair skating, Inna Volyanskaya, was among the passengers of the plane that crashed in Washington, Russian media reports. World champions in pair figure skating as part of the Russian national team, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were on board the plane that crashed in Washington, a source told Sputnik. The 1994 world champions have been coaching figure skaters in the United States for over 15 years.

