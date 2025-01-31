https://sputnikglobe.com/20250131/new-blow-to-us-sanctions-russia-and-china-boost-nvidia-performance-800-fold-1121522461.html

New Blow to US Sanctions: Russia and China Boost NVIDIA Performance 800-Fold

Scientists from the two countries have developed a breakthrough algorithm using information from reverse engineering video card accelerators. The algorithm allows gaming GPUs to be used for scientific computing.

The innovation was achieved by specialists from Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, co-founded by Lomonosov Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology.This enables Russia and China to reduce their reliance on NVIDIA GPUs, weakening the impact of US sanctions.It also means that Russia and China need to buy less NVIDIA GPUs, which likely led to the collapse of NVIDIA stock price, Russoft association President Valentin Makarov tells Sputnik.He believes ongoing research includes new machine learning algorithms and a next-gen GPU being developed in Russia.These advancements highlight Russia’s technological expertise, allowing collaboration with China and potential future partnerships with India.

