Top Cases Where FBI Acted Like Modern-Day Gestapo
Top Cases Where FBI Acted Like Modern-Day Gestapo
US President Donald Trump’s purge of the FBI’s leadership comes as no surprise - the agency has been acting more like a political enforcer than a law enforcement body.
2025-01-31T13:09+0000
2025-01-31T13:09+0000
Here are just a few examples of its (mis)conduct:
Top Cases Where FBI Acted Like Modern-Day Gestapo

13:09 GMT 31.01.2025
US President Donald Trump's purge of the FBI's leadership comes as no surprise - the agency has been acting more like a political enforcer than a law enforcement body.
Here are just a few examples of its (mis)conduct:
August 2022 – The FBI stormed Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to seize classified documents while Biden faced zero consequences for doing the same.
2020 – The FBI actively suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story, labeling it "Russian disinformation", despite knowing it was real.
August 2024 – FBI agents raided the homes of ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter and journalist Dimitri Simes without announcing charges. Their crime? Challenging the official US narrative.
2024 – The House Judiciary Committee exposed the FBI for spying on Americans’ private transactions, targeting conservatives rather than criminals.
2022 – Congressmen Jim Jordan and Mike Johnson revealed the FBI has been investigating parents critical of their local school boards, using threat tag employed by the agency’s counterterrorism division.
2016 – The FBI used the debunked Steele dossier as a pretext to spy on Trump’s election campaign, despite knowing the allegations of Trump-Russia collusion were false.
Trump’s crackdown on the agency was inevitable - the real question is how deep the rot goes.
