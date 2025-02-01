https://sputnikglobe.com/20250201/ex-us-colonel-mounting-us-merc-deaths-signal-impending-collapse-of-ukraines-war-machine-1121524428.html

Ex-US Colonel: Mounting US Merc Deaths Signal Impending Collapse of Ukraine's War Machine

Having lost tens of thousands of its best and most experienced troops in foolhardy attacks, Ukraine has become increasingly reliant on mercenaries to make up for this shortage in troops, Ret. Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.

Thus, an increase in casualties among these mercenaries is a “natural occurrence” that serves as “an indication of a slow and actually increasing collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”Unlike its senile predecessor and his cohorts, the Trump administration seems to be gaining a “sense of realism” regarding the way the Ukrainian conflict is going, veteran international consultant Ret. Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen tells Sputnik.Western media narrative has now shifted from celebrating virtually everything Kiev does to a sobering assessment of the growing casualty and desertion rates in the Ukrainian military.This may be an attempt to shape the public opinion as the US could be mulling either abandoning the Ukraine completely or passing the burden of supporting Kiev to someone else.“Maybe try to shut it down or perhaps just pass the Ukraine project over to Europe and say, you take care of it, it's your problem. So I think the US is trying to to extradite themselves out of the situation potentially.”

