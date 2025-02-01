International
Plane Carrying Six People Crashes in Philadelphia
Plane Carrying Six People Crashes in Philadelphia
A plane carrying six people crashed in Philadelphia, Fox News reported.
The TV channel's correspondent said there were six people on a plane that had just taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. He also said the people on board were two pilots, two doctors, a patient, and a family member. According to the report, a series of fires have broken out as a result of the plane crash, including in residential buildings, and a gas pipeline was damaged.Number of Possible Victims ConfirmedThe US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that there were six people on board the plane that crashed in Philadelphia, not two as it previously said."A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time [11:30 p.m. GMT] on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Six people were on board," the FAA said.Earlier, the FAA denied media reports about six people on board, saying there were two.Fox News earlier reported that a plane carrying six people crashed in Philadelphia.Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that "several dwellings and vehicles were impacted" but she had "no reports on the number of fatalities."The Crashed Plane Was a Medical JetJet Rescue Air Ambulance, the owner of the plane that crashed in the US city of Philadelphia on Friday, said the aircraft was a medical jet and was carrying four crew members, a child and an accompanying person.It said it cannot confirm any survivors.Fox News reported that a medical oxygen tank was seen on the ground near the scene of the crash.The broadcaster quoted a police commander as saying there were "pieces everywhere."Trump Expresses Regret US President Donald Trump has expressed regret over the plane crash in Philadelphia.
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A plane carrying six people crashed in Philadelphia, Fox News reported.
The TV channel's correspondent said there were six people on a plane that had just taken off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.
He also said the people on board were two pilots, two doctors, a patient, and a family member.
According to the report, a series of fires have broken out as a result of the plane crash, including in residential buildings, and a gas pipeline was damaged.

Number of Possible Victims Confirmed

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that there were six people on board the plane that crashed in Philadelphia, not two as it previously said.
"A Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. local time [11:30 p.m. GMT] on Friday, Jan. 31, after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. Six people were on board," the FAA said.
Earlier, the FAA denied media reports about six people on board, saying there were two.
Fox News earlier reported that a plane carrying six people crashed in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that "several dwellings and vehicles were impacted" but she had "no reports on the number of fatalities."

The Crashed Plane Was a Medical Jet

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the owner of the plane that crashed in the US city of Philadelphia on Friday, said the aircraft was a medical jet and was carrying four crew members, a child and an accompanying person.

"The aircraft XA-UCI, Learjet 55, crashed after take off from Philadelphia. There were four (4) crew members and two (2) passengers (pediatric patient and escort) on board. No further information is available at this time," the company said.

It said it cannot confirm any survivors.
Fox News reported that a medical oxygen tank was seen on the ground near the scene of the crash.
The broadcaster quoted a police commander as saying there were "pieces everywhere."

Trump Expresses Regret

US President Donald Trump has expressed regret over the plane crash in Philadelphia.
"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
