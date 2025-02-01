Top Breakthroughs Proving China's Tech Edge Over US

International
China's newly unveiled DeepSeek AI model rivals US-made ChatGPT in efficiency but at a much lower cost. This is just one example of China's more cost-effective technological solutions compared to US analogs.
2025
Subscribe
China's newly unveiled DeepSeek AI model rivals US-made ChatGPT in efficiency but at a much lower cost.
This is just one example of China's more cost-effective technological solutions compared to US analogs.
Space: China’s Chang’e 6 successfully retrieved the first-ever samples from the Moon’s far side while the US struggles to bring two astronauts back from the ISS.
Quantum computers: In 2020, China’s Jiuzhang became the first photonic quantum computer to achieve quantum supremacy. With Jiuzhang 2.0 and Zuchongzhi 2.1, China remains a top player in the field.
Quantum communications: China launched the world’s first quantum communication satellite, Micius, in 2016. In 2024, Chinese and Russian scientists tested quantum communication over 3,800 km.
Robots: China’s Unitree Go2 quadruped and G1 humanoid robots push global robotics leadership, offering cheaper alternatives to Boston Dynamics.
Telecommunications: ZTE and Huawei made China a 5G leader. As the US imposes sanctions instead of competing on quality, China eyes 6G by 2030.
High-speed trains: With over 40,000 km of high-speed rail, China has the world’s longest network, while the US rail system remains in disrepair.
Drones: Chinese firms like DJI dominate the UAV market with affordable drones spreading worldwide, unlike pricier US alternatives.
