International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/heres-how-much-senates-loudest-rfk-jr-critics-have-been-paid-by-big-pharma-1121527321.html
Here's How Much Senate’s Loudest RFK Jr Critics Have Been Paid by Big Pharma
Here's How Much Senate’s Loudest RFK Jr Critics Have Been Paid by Big Pharma
Sputnik International
The fiery viral exchange between RFK Jr and Senator Bernie Sanders on Big Pharma money in politics has cast a new light on the Trump HHS pick’s uphill confirmation battle.
2025-02-02T15:05+0000
2025-02-02T15:05+0000
analysis
bernie sanders
us
big pharma
senate
pfizer
robert f. kennedy jr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/02/1121527889_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e11b16a85235ec961c906a1405e21380.jpg
Among senators grilling Kennedy hardest in this week's grueling confirmation hearings, here’s who’s gotten the most pharma money via PAC contributions and employee donations between 1990-2024, per calculations by OpenSecrets:Bipartisan ConsensusAnd it’s not just Democrats. OpenSecrets records, which have 307 names on file, show former GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell got $2 mln, Mitt Romney $3.3 mln, Richard Burr $1.6 mln, the late John McCain $1.4 mln, Bill Cassidy $1.2 mln, and Roy Blunt, John Cornyn and Tim Scott $1.1 mln each over the past three-and-a-half decades.A 2021 STAT study found that over two-thirds of Congress got a pharma check in 2020, with Pfizer alone contributing to 228 federal campaigns and over 1,000 state races. By last August alone, Big Pharma’s 2024 election PAC war chests hit $37 mln, per BioSpace.Besides lobbying, lawmakers have taken advantage of their jobs to get rich off pharma-related insider trading, with a 2021 Business Insider report finding that 75 made timely investments into the federal Covid response.Then there’s the combined payouts of healthcare industry, which includes pharma but also insurance, medical device suppliers, etc.Media Onboard TooMajor outlets aren’t running anti-RFK hit pieces for free. Dr. Leana Wen, author of a recent WaPo piece trashing Kennedy, received over $1.1 mln from Big Pharma over her career.In 2021, MintPress News calculated that active Big Pharma cheerleader Bill Gates has given nearly $320 mln to media over the years to ensure favorable coverage of himself and the initiatives he's pushing, including as it relates to the pharmaceutical industry.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/02/1121527889_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_675829a0f8a8c8d7ad81523d1fb390a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
are senators paid off by big pharma, does big pharma control congress, will rfk jr be confirmed, has rfk jr been confirmed
are senators paid off by big pharma, does big pharma control congress, will rfk jr be confirmed, has rfk jr been confirmed

Here's How Much Senate’s Loudest RFK Jr Critics Have Been Paid by Big Pharma

15:05 GMT 02.02.2025
© AP Photo / Rod LamkeyRobert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2025
© AP Photo / Rod Lamkey
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The fiery viral exchange between RFK Jr and Senator Bernie Sanders on Big Pharma money in politics has cast a new light on the Trump HHS pick’s uphill confirmation battle.
Among senators grilling Kennedy hardest in this week's grueling confirmation hearings, here’s who’s gotten the most pharma money via PAC contributions and employee donations between 1990-2024, per calculations by OpenSecrets:
Bernie Sanders: $1.9 mln
Ralph Warnock: $1.76 mln
Patty Murray: $1.6 mln
Chuck Schumer: $1.55 mln
Elizabeth Warren: $1.2 mln. Ironic that she’s recently accused Kennedy of “profiting from anti-vaccine conspiracies.”
Ron Wyden: $1.2 mln
Bill Cassidy: $1.2 mln
Mark Warner: $654,000
Maggie Hassan: $467,000
Catherine Cortez Masto: $537,000

Bipartisan Consensus

And it’s not just Democrats. OpenSecrets records, which have 307 names on file, show former GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell got $2 mln, Mitt Romney $3.3 mln, Richard Burr $1.6 mln, the late John McCain $1.4 mln, Bill Cassidy $1.2 mln, and Roy Blunt, John Cornyn and Tim Scott $1.1 mln each over the past three-and-a-half decades.
A 2021 STAT study found that over two-thirds of Congress got a pharma check in 2020, with Pfizer alone contributing to 228 federal campaigns and over 1,000 state races. By last August alone, Big Pharma’s 2024 election PAC war chests hit $37 mln, per BioSpace.
© Photo : OpenSecretsOpenSecrets partial list of top Big Pharma donations to current and former US senators.
OpenSecrets partial list of top Big Pharma donations to current and former US senators. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2025
OpenSecrets partial list of top Big Pharma donations to current and former US senators.
© Photo : OpenSecrets
Besides lobbying, lawmakers have taken advantage of their jobs to get rich off pharma-related insider trading, with a 2021 Business Insider report finding that 75 made timely investments into the federal Covid response.
Then there’s the combined payouts of healthcare industry, which includes pharma but also insurance, medical device suppliers, etc.

By these accounts, Sanders alone got $23+ mln since 1990, Warnock $14.7 mln, Warren $10.4 mln, Wyden $6.7 mln, Tim Kaine $3.3 mln, Ed Markey $2.3 mln, Patty Murray $5.8 mln, Tammy Baldwin $4.9 mln, etc.

© Photo : X / @MidwesternDoc / OpenSecretsChart compiled by @MidwesternDoc based on OpenSecrets data on healthcare industry contributions to US lawmakers.
Chart compiled by @MidwesternDoc based on OpenSecrets data on healthcare industry contributions to US lawmakers. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2025
Chart compiled by @MidwesternDoc based on OpenSecrets data on healthcare industry contributions to US lawmakers.
© Photo : X / @MidwesternDoc / OpenSecrets

Media Onboard Too

Major outlets aren’t running anti-RFK hit pieces for free. Dr. Leana Wen, author of a recent WaPo piece trashing Kennedy, received over $1.1 mln from Big Pharma over her career.
In 2021, MintPress News calculated that active Big Pharma cheerleader Bill Gates has given nearly $320 mln to media over the years to ensure favorable coverage of himself and the initiatives he's pushing, including as it relates to the pharmaceutical industry.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала