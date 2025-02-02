https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/soviet-operation-koltso-the-wwii-blitz-that-shattered-the-german-army-1121525329.html
Soviet Operation Koltso: WWII Blitz That Shattered German Army
Soviet Operation Koltso: WWII Blitz That Shattered German Army
Sputnik International
Operation Koltso (Operation Ring) was the final part of the Battle of Stalingrad. It resulted in the surrender of the remaining German forces encircled in the city.
2025-02-02T08:10+0000
2025-02-02T08:10+0000
2025-02-02T09:18+0000
multimedia
press info
stalingrad
soviet union
volga
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/02/1121525170_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2858418c3c48a253d5188d2084f75af6.png
From January 10 to February 2, 1943, Operation Koltso marked the last Soviet offensive to destroy the encircled German 6th Army. Soviet forces overwhelmed the starving, frozen Nazi troops with relentless artillery and infantry assaults.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics to see how Operation Koltso unfolded:
stalingrad
soviet union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/02/1121525170_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_e637ea1c291747e9c602fa7dfbc31b26.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
battle of stalingrad, operation ring, battle of stalingrad
battle of stalingrad, operation ring, battle of stalingrad
Soviet Operation Koltso: WWII Blitz That Shattered German Army
08:10 GMT 02.02.2025 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 02.02.2025)
The final phase of the Battle of Stalingrad forced the complete surrender of the Nazi forces trapped in the city.
From January 10 to February 2, 1943, Operation Koltso marked the last Soviet offensive to destroy the encircled German 6th Army. Soviet forces overwhelmed the starving, frozen Nazi troops with relentless artillery and infantry assaults.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics to see how Operation Koltso unfolded: