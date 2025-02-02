https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/soviet-operation-koltso-the-wwii-blitz-that-shattered-the-german-army-1121525329.html

Soviet Operation Koltso: WWII Blitz That Shattered German Army

Sputnik International

Operation Koltso (Operation Ring) was the final part of the Battle of Stalingrad. It resulted in the surrender of the remaining German forces encircled in the city.

From January 10 to February 2, 1943, Operation Koltso marked the last Soviet offensive to destroy the encircled German 6th Army. Soviet forces overwhelmed the starving, frozen Nazi troops with relentless artillery and infantry assaults.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics to see how Operation Koltso unfolded:

