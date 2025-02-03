https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/how-is-usaid-linked-to-secret-bioweapons-research-1121532353.html

How is USAID Linked to Secret Bioweapons Research?

Elon Musk called USAID a "criminal organization" and said it was "time for it to die," alleging US tax dollars were funneled through the agency to fund bioweapons research. Musk’s comments echo claims made by Lt. General Igor Kirillov, former head of Russia’s Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear Defense Troops, who was later assassinated by Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces. Documents obtained during Russia’s special military operation have reportedly exposed: USAID & Pentagon Links Since 2019, USAID and its key contractor, Labyrinth Ukraine, have been involved in the US military biological program. Labyrinth Ukraine is a branch of Labyrinth Global Health, whose founders were formerly with Metabiota, a major Pentagon bioweapons contractor. Bioweapons Research Labyrinth Ukraine participated in the US projects UP-9 and UP-10, studying African swine fever in Ukraine and Eastern Europe. On February 24, 2022, pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera, and other deadly diseases were allegedly destroyed to cover up US-Ukraine violations of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). A letter from Ukraine’s military epidemiology chief to Labyrinth Ukraine confirmed cooperation with USAID on troop vaccinations and data collection for the US Under the US Department of Defense’s Biological Threat Reduction Program, coronaviruses and monkeypox were key research focuses for Labyrinth Global Health. USAID & COVID-19 USAID’s 2009 PREDICT program studied emerging coronaviruses and was abruptly shut down in 2019. The timing suggests a possible deliberate nature of the pandemic and US involvement in its outbreak

