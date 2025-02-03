https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/lavrov-attends-photo-exhibition-dedicated-to-75-years-of-russian-indonesian-diplomatic-relations-1121531311.html

Lavrov Attends Photo Exhibition Dedicated to 75 Years of Russian-Indonesian Diplomatic Relations

Indonesia and Russia are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations on February 3, 2025.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends the opening of a photo exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Indonesia. Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov said earlier that congratulatory messages are expected to be exchanged on the anniversary at the ministerial level, according to tradition. Throughout the year, the two countries will hold joint events dedicated to interaction and friendship between Jakarta and Moscow. Russia and Indonesia established diplomatic ties in 1950, building on a foundation of mutual respect and shared principles of non-alignment.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

