https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/trumps-crypto-play-thinly-veiled-attempt-to-mimics-fdrs-gold-standard-strategy-1121533546.html

Trump’s Crypto Play ‘Thinly Veiled Attempt’ to Mimic’s FDR’s Gold Standard Strategy

Trump’s Crypto Play ‘Thinly Veiled Attempt’ to Mimic’s FDR’s Gold Standard Strategy

Sputnik International

President Trump's announcement of new tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China has perturbed the crypto market, undermining the administration's ambitious goals for the deregulated digital money. A leading economist explained to Sputnik what's behind Trump's fascination with crypto, and why it could trigger a major economic calamity.

2025-02-03T16:52+0000

2025-02-03T16:52+0000

2025-02-03T16:52+0000

analysis

business

us

donald trump

marc ostwald

franklin roosevelt

china

canada

mexico

adm investor services

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/03/1121533692_0:4:3629:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_20bc851926032a4a158671067b5fd312.jpg

President Trump is “clearly fearful of the BRICS idea to create their own trade settlement currency” and the threat posed by China in particular to the dollar’s supremacy, veteran economist Marc Ostwald told Sputnik.Meanwhile, Trump’s attempts to strengthen the US dollar through cryptocurrencies, besides creating “a big risk of a crypto bubble,” also threatens to crash the economy, if it’s combined with new financial deregulation, Ostwald said.Prime example? The derivatives time bomb unleashed during the 2007 financial crisis.Trump hinted as much on the campaign trail, saying the US could use crypto could help pay off its gargantuan $35 trillion debt.Crypto Crash Isn't Surprising, Could Get a Lot Worse If...Whether cryptocurrencies recover or not “depends to a large extent on how the trade wars develop,” Ostwald says, noting that if Trump follows up on the Canada, Mexico and China tariffs by picking a fight with the EU as well, risk sentiments “will last for a good deal longer.”For ordinary investors, the crypto selloff and last week’s trillion-dollar DeepSeek-related tech bloodbath highlight the fact that “a lot of portfolios are very badly imbalanced, heavily overweight [on] tech growth stocks, and underweight [on] many others,” Ostwald stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/why-did-roosevelt-kill-the-gold-standard-1109668899.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/pepe-escobar-dancing-to-trumps-disco-inferno-1121513139.html

china

canada

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what do trump and fdr have in common, is crypto attempt to bail us out of debt, can us nullify debt with crypto