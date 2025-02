https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/wikileaks-bombshell-white-and-fluffy-usaid-exposed-as-tool-of-economic-warfare-1121532584.html

WikiLeaks Bombshell: White and Fluffy USAID Exposed as Tool of Economic Warfare

WikiLeaks Bombshell: White and Fluffy USAID Exposed as Tool of Economic Warfare

Amid the buzz over DOGE chief Elon Musk's words about USAID being "a criminal organization," the world's top whistleblowing website has dug up direct evidence...

While USAID promotes itself as an agency promoting “democratic values abroad” and advancing “a free, peaceful, and prosperous world,” a leaked US Army manual touts it as one means of applying “economic power” to “persuade adversaries, allies and surrogates to modify their behavior.”“Direct application of USAID grants to specific human groups can alter negative behaviors or cement positive affirmations,” it adds.Elon Musk put USAID on the chopping block amid reports that Department of Government Efficiency agents were physically blocked from accessing USAID's secure systems as part of DOGE's accounting of federal programs and spending.

