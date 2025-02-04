International
Yalta Conference at 80: How 'Big Three' Shaped Postwar World Order
Sputnik International
February 4, 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the Yalta Conference, where leaders Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin agreed on military plans and principles for the future organization of Europe.
The Yalta Conference, held on February 4-11, 1945, was a pivotal meeting of the "Big Three" Allied powers during World War II: Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Convened in the Crimean resort town of Yalta as the Allies neared victory in Europe, the conference focused on shaping the postwar world order.Explore Sputnik's infographic for details!
Yalta Conference at 80: How 'Big Three' Shaped Postwar World Order

The Yalta Conference, held on February 4-11, 1945, was a pivotal meeting of the "Big Three" Allied powers during World War II: Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Convened in the Crimean resort town of Yalta as the Allies neared victory in Europe, the conference focused on shaping the postwar world order.
Explore Sputnik's infographic for details!
