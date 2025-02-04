https://sputnikglobe.com/20250204/usaid-will-continue-regime-change-ops-on-behalf-of-cia--former-us-marine-1121536163.html

USAID Will Continue Regime Change Ops on Behalf of CIA – Former US Marine

USAID's controversial activities – along with its partnerships with George Soros' Open Society and similar entities – have been exposed in recent years by alternative journalists, making them increasingly difficult for the public to ignore, former US Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.

Berletic suggests that has created the need for a rebranding aimed at protecting and streamlining the organization’s work. He believes the ongoing reform seeks to "create a left-right and liberal-conservative divide in response to growing bipartisan opposition to US interference abroad." The pundit emphasizes that the USAID's coup-plotting will continue, either under the auspices of other agencies or Geroge Soros’ global network of NGOs. He notes the US makes no secret of its plans to continue regime change operations against Iran, Venezuela and possibly even Panama. The White House "isn’t even talking about the actual subject of foreign interference as an issue of USAID’s activities, and instead is complaining about wasteful programs connected to political wedge issues like 'DEI' [diversity, equity, and inclusion]," he says.

