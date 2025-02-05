https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/google-ais-weaponization-could-help-trigger-flash-wars-escalating-too-quickly-to-stop-1121540251.html

Google AI's Weaponization Could Help Trigger 'Flash-wars' Escalating Too Quickly to Stop

Google chipped further away at its defunct "Don't be evil" motto this week, dropping a passage from its principles on AI development committing not to use the technology for weaponry or surveillance. A leading independent cybersecurity expert told Sputnik why the move is fraught with grave risks.

“AI systems may interact with other network-connected infrastructure in unpredictable ways,” veteran independent cybersecurity expert and digital strategy specialist Lars Hilse explained.That’s not to mention the proliferation threat, the analyst, who recently authored a book, ‘Dominance on the Digital Battlefield’, dedicated to these very issues, said.Why Did Google Do It?Google’s new policy means it will be able to participate in these “highly lucrative defense contracts and government surveillance projects and strengthen its position in the AI race, particularly against their Chinese competitors,” Hilse said.

