Money Down the Drain: How Much Did USAID Flush Into ‘Democracy’ in Ex-Soviet States
Money Down the Drain: How Much Did USAID Flush Into ‘Democracy’ in Ex-Soviet States
Recently, the process of liquidation of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which businessman and DOGE head Elon Musk compared to a ball of worms, has begun.
The US government created USAID over 60 years ago, in 1961, asserting that its mission is to assist other countries, including initiatives aimed at "promoting democracy". Although the agency's charter claims independence, it effectively reports to the President, the administration, the Secretary of State, and the United States National Security Council.USAID has shelled out more than $2 billion on the former Soviet republics over the past 10 years, with Ukraine having received more than 50% of this amount. How much has "spreading democracy" cost over the past 10 years? Check out Sputnik's infographic:
