https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/russia-yet-to-receive-samples-from-azal-plane-fuselage-1121536545.html

Russia Yet To Receive Samples from AZAL Plane Fuselage

Russia Yet To Receive Samples from AZAL Plane Fuselage

Sputnik International

"The Russian side hasn't received samples of external objects found in the fuselage of the plane for examination," RT reports, citing source in Russian... 05.02.2025, Sputnik International

2025-02-05T05:52+0000

2025-02-05T05:52+0000

2025-02-05T05:52+0000

world

russia

kazakhstan

plane crash

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121269333_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_55b27f1790c55dc149ee30e552be0ef6.jpg

"Therefore, the allegations of some foreign media about their identification as elements of the Pantsir missile require at least further investigation". In the preliminary report of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan there are no data on what these "external objects" are.

russia

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kazakhstan, plane crash