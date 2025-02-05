International
Russia Yet To Receive Samples from AZAL Plane Fuselage
"The Russian side hasn't received samples of external objects found in the fuselage of the plane for examination," RT reports, citing source in Russian... 05.02.2025, Sputnik International
world
russia
kazakhstan
plane crash
russia, kazakhstan, plane crash
05:52 GMT 05.02.2025
© Sputnik / Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry / Go to the mediabankA view shows the site of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash 3 km from the city of Aktau, in western Kazakhstan
"The Russian side hasn't received samples of external objects found in the fuselage of the plane for examination," RT reports, citing source in Russian aviation circles involved in the investigation of the AZAL plane crash in Aktau.
"Therefore, the allegations of some foreign media about their identification as elements of the Pantsir missile require at least further investigation". In the preliminary report of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan there are no data on what these "external objects" are.
