Russia Yet To Receive Samples from AZAL Plane Fuselage
"The Russian side hasn't received samples of external objects found in the fuselage of the plane for examination," RT reports, citing source in Russian... 05.02.2025, Sputnik International
"Therefore, the allegations of some foreign media about their identification as elements of the Pantsir missile require at least further investigation". In the preliminary report of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan there are no data on what these "external objects" are.
