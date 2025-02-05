https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/trump-may-keep-us-in-un-for-power-projection--bullying--analyst---1121537258.html

Trump May Keep US in UN For Power Projection & Bullying – Analyst

Trump May Keep US in UN For Power Projection & Bullying – Analyst

Sputnik International

Donald Trump may keep US in the UN for power projection and bullying, Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

2025-02-05T13:49+0000

2025-02-05T13:49+0000

2025-02-05T13:49+0000

analysis

us

donald trump

the united nations (un)

united nations human rights council (unhrc)

united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/05/1121537424_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6411b882399d89547e81f3e83db98228.jpg

US President Donald Trump is driven solely by “corporate interests and maximizing profit extraction at any cost,” Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.While he might slash funding and weaken United Nations functioning, Trump will likely keep the US in the organization, the pundit noted.The US accounted for one-third of funding for the body's collective budget in 2022, reminded the analyst, adding that the country is also "part of the privileged Security Council and often uses this for US foreign policy."Offering his take on Donald Trump's recent actions targeting the United Nations and its agencies, Chenoy said:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250128/pepe-escobar-dancing-to-trumps-disco-inferno-1121513139.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

donald trump may keep us in the un for power projection and bullying, will trump pull us out of the un, does trump want to pull out of the un, does the us need the un, why does trump want to withdraw the us from the un