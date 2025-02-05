https://sputnikglobe.com/20250205/trump-may-keep-us-in-un-for-power-projection--bullying--analyst---1121537258.html
Trump May Keep US in UN For Power Projection & Bullying – Analyst
Trump May Keep US in UN For Power Projection & Bullying – Analyst
Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a document to stop US engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council and continue a halt to funding for the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.
US President Donald Trump is driven solely by “corporate interests and maximizing profit extraction at any cost,” Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor at the Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.
While he might slash funding and weaken United Nations functioning, Trump will likely keep the US in the organization, the pundit noted.
The US accounted for one-third of funding for the body's collective budget in 2022, reminded the analyst, adding that the country is also "part of the privileged Security Council and often uses this for US foreign policy."
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the top UN human rights body and will not resume funding for the UN agency helping Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.
Offering his take on Donald Trump's recent actions targeting the United Nations and its agencies, Chenoy said:
"He has little interest in advancing international institutions or safeguarding international law and much interest in using American power to assert his personal bullying.".